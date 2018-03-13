After a huge victory against Germany last weekend, Spain are within touching distance of the World Cup.

Spain One Win Away From Rugby World Cup

Los Leones, ran out 84-10 winners against Germany last weekend to set up possible automatic qualification for the World Cup in 2019.

The victory was their second largest score ever, and means Spain head into the final round of the Rugby Europe Championship knowing victory over Belgium in Brussels on Saturday, will secure automatic qualification in the Europe 1 slot in Pool A.

King Felipe was in attendance at the match in Madrid, along with 15,000 other rugby fans in a contest which failed to be competitive from the start.

Their previous highest score was a 90-8 victory over the Czech Republic over two decades ago.

But the Spanish got within one converted score of that record, as they scored eleven tries and a penalty try, running rampant against a Germany side who were outplayed in every aspect.

Clearly, in the presence of the Webb Ellis Cup, and having not played in the tournament since 1999, Los Leones wanted to prove they belonged in the World Cup.

Romania currently sit atop the RWC 2019 Qualification table by three points after a 62-12 victory against Belgium, however Spain have a game in hand on them.

A Spanish victory would force Romania into a play-off match against Portugal and then the winner would play Samoa in home and away fixtures to determine the Play-off Winner spot in Pool A.

They would go into Pool A which includes Ireland, Scotland and Japan at the moment.

Pool B currently has New Zealand, South Africa, Italy and two spots still to be filled by Africa 1, and the Repechage winner.

Pool C sits with England, France, Argentina, USA, and Tonga.

Finally Pool D has Australia, Wales, Georgia, Fiji and Uruguay.

