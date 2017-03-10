Could you be our Crabbie’s Team of the Month?

Any amateur European team with a tale to tell can win prizes and eternal glory in Rugby World's monthly salute to grass-roots excellence. Read on to find out how

The Rugby World Team of the Month award predates rugby’s professional era and although its parameters have changed down the years, its essential ethos has not.

It’s open to any amateur or semi-pro club in Europe and, thanks to our partnership with Crabbie’s, each winning team receives a contact pad, a tackle pad, a case of Original Crabbie’s and a case of Scottish Raspberry Crabbie’s.

So how do you get hold of this prize booty? Naturally, we’re looking for successful results on the field but even here there is a rider, because for some sides faced with adversity just fulfilling a fixture might be a triumph in itself.

There is no single template for winners; the team that struggles on when it seems they must fold, or creates a charitable legacy from tragic circumstances, is every bit as worthy as the team that imperiously sweeps aside all opponents.

There are just two more Crabbie’s Team of the Month awards to be decided this season before the big one – the Team of the Year title won last year by Edinburgh club Heriot’s.

So if you think your team deserves to join Croydon, Thetford, OPM, Paignton and Chinnor as monthly winners this season, act now.

Simply email your results from February to alan.pearey@timeinc.com and tell us why we should make you our next winner. Please include a high-res photo, whether a team shot or match action.

The winning team will appear in the next issue of Rugby World.

