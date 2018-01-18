Wales Announce 39-man Squad for Six Nations

The Welsh squad for the upcoming Six Nations has been announced. Sam Tremlett takes a look at the 39 names called up.

As you would expect, the Wales squad led by Warren Gatland boasts world-class players across the board. The warrior Alun Wyn Jones captains the Welsh once again, and he is joined by true quality in Taulupe Faletau, Rhys Webb, and the Lions trio of George North, Leigh Halfpenny, and the electric Liam Williams.

Of course there are some notable injuries to mention, Sam Warburton, and the British and Irish Lions Man of the Series Jonathan Davies. Both are huge losses and their absence will felt in the big matches coming up in the 2018 Six Nations.

However, without further ado lets take a look at the squad.

There are 21 forwards selected and a significant portion of them make up the front row. Rob Evans, Wyn Jones, Nicky Smith, Elliot Dee, Ken Owns, Tomas Francis, Samson Lee, and Dillon Lewis all make it into the Welsh 39. Additionally, hooker and failed Lion tamer Scott Baldwin also returns to the squad.

The Ospreys then take up three of the five second row places on offer, with Jones, Bradley Davies, and Adam Beard. Cardiff Blue Seb Davies and Newport Gwent Dragon Cory Hill rounding out the lock position.

With Warburton out, this meant there was another back row position to fill. Lions Faletau, Ross Moriarty, and Justin Tipuric are joined by Ellis Jenkins, Aaron Shingler, and star Cardiff Blue Josh Navidi. Finally the uncapped James Davies from the Scarlets gets an opportunity to prove himself at international level as well.

Acting as the link between the forwards and backs, Webb maintains his place in the squad despite a summer move to Toulon which will mean he forfeits his position in the Welsh side. The other scrum halves are Aled Davies and Gareth Davies.

Dan Biggar will likely retain his starting fly-half spot, with the two Rhys’s Priestland and Patchell, and utility back Gareth Anscombe giving cover to one of the most important positions on the pitch.

With the absence of Jonathan Davies, autumn debutants Hadleigh Parkes and Owen Watkin make up the midfield with Scott and Owen Williams.

Finally, North, Halfpenny, and Williams are joined by Steff Evans, Alex Cuthbert, Hallam Amos and the uncapped Josh Adams at the winger and full-back positions.

Gatland when speaking of the two uncapped players in the squad said, “It is an exciting opportunity for the two new caps. James’ form over the last couple of years has been impressive, he’s in a competitive area but we look forward to seeing what he can do. For Josh it’s a great opportunity, he’s been on great form and the back-three is somewhere we are looking to create depth in.”

The New Zealander still has some injury concerns to deal with however, with Warburton, Jonathan Davies, Dan Lydiate, and Jake Ball not making the squad at all because of injuries. Amos, Faletau, and North all have injuries but the coaching staff are hopeful that they will be available towards the end of the tournament.

Gatland had this to say regarding injuries; “We have included a couple of players who are carrying injuries. With Taulupe we are hoping he will be available towards the end of the campaign and Rhys (Priestland) picked up a knock at the weekend so we will see where he is at. It’s useful to have these experienced guys around camp and to have them included and to work with them.”

Clearly, the Wales coaching staff has an eye on the World Cup in 2019 by selecting this squad, a sentiment echoed by comments made by Gatland. He said, “We have selected a larger squad and it is an opportunity for us to work with a wider group and continue building for the next 18 months. It’s important to have a group of players who are used to the environment, know what is expected and are familiar with things and that will really benefit us going forward. Last autumn was about exposing and developing players as part of the two-year countdown to the RWC, the next couple of months are about testing those players in tournament rugby – we know how important the Six Nations is.”

WALES SQUAD – 2018 NatWest Six Nations

Forwards (21):

Rob Evans (Scarlets) (20 Caps)

Wyn Jones (Scarlets (5 Caps)

Nicky Smith (Ospreys) (16 Caps)

Scott Baldwin (Ospreys) (34 Caps)

Elliot Dee (Dragons) (2 Caps)

Ken Owens (Scarlets) (52 Caps)

Tomas Francis (Exeter Chiefs) (26 Caps)

Samson Lee (Scarlets) (34 Caps)

Dillon Lewis (Cardiff Blues) (2 Caps)

Adam Beard (Ospreys) (2 Caps)

Bradley Davies (Ospreys) (57 Caps)

Seb Davies (Cardiff Blues) (3 Caps)

Cory Hill (Dragons) (10 Caps)

Alun Wyn Jones (Ospreys) (113 Caps) (CAPT)

James Davies (Scarlets) (*Uncapped)

Taulupe Faletau (Bath) (70 Caps)

Ellis Jenkins (Cardiff Blues) (5 Caps)

Ross Moriarty (Gloucester) (17 Caps)

Josh Navidi (Cardiff Blues) (7 Caps)

Aaron Shingler (Scarlets) (13 Caps)

Justin Tipuric (Ospreys) (52 Caps)

Backs (18):

Aled Davies (Scarlets) (5 Caps)

Gareth Davies (Scarlets) (27 Caps)

Rhys Webb (Ospreys) (31 Caps)

Gareth Anscombe (Cardiff Blues) (11 Caps)

Dan Biggar (Ospreys) (60 Caps)

Rhys Patchell (Scarlets) (5 Caps)

Rhys Priestland (Bath) (50 Caps)*

Hadleigh Parkes (Scarlets) (1 Cap)

Owen Watkin (Ospreys) (2 Caps)

Owen Williams (Gloucester) (3 Caps)

Scott Williams (Scarlets) (51 Caps)

Josh Adams (Worcester Warriors) (*Uncapped)

Hallam Amos (Dragons) (15 Caps)

Alex Cuthbert (Cardiff Blues) (47 Caps)

Steff Evans (Scarlets) (5 Caps)

Leigh Halfpenny (Scarlets) (74 Caps)

George North (Northampton Saints) (69 Caps)

Liam Williams (Saracens) (45 Caps)

*Since the squad announcement, Wales have revealed that Rhys Priestland is unlikely to take any part in the Six Nations.