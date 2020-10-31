Six Nations TV Coverage 2020: BBC and ITV Matches

The Six Nations is underway, so take a look at what games are being televised where to make sure you don't miss any of the action

The pinnacle of Test rugby, the Six Nations, in the northern hemisphere has rolled around again so to make sure you miss none of the action, Rugby World has compiled an information page with the games and where they will be televised in the UK.

There are also details of how to watch Six Nations matches wherever you are in the world here.

Men’s Six Nations

In the Men’s Six Nations Championship the games are shared between BBC and ITV this year. But importantly, it all revolves around who is playing at home.

So, if England, Italy, and Ireland are playing at home, then the game will be televised on ITV.

However, if France, Scotland, and Wales are, then the BBC is televising the match.

In addition, S4C are also showing a number of matches across the senior men’s, women’s and U20 tournaments. All their matches are broadcast in Welsh but some, as stated below, also offer English commentary.

Round 1

Sat 1 February, Wales 42-0 Italy Reaction: Josh Adams scores a hat-trick
Sat 1 February, Ireland 19-12 Scotland Reaction: Stuart Hogg drops ball over the line
Sun 2 February, France 24-17 England Reaction: France’s fire-up youngsters overcome England

Round 2 

Sat 8 February, Ireland 24-14 Wales Reaction: Jordan Larmour’s brilliant footwork
Sat 8 February, Scotland 6-13 England Reaction: England hold nerve in sodden Calcutta Cup bout
Sun 9 February, France 35-22 Italy Reaction: France go top after blowing hot and cold

Round 3

Sat 22 February, Italy 0-17 Scotland Reaction: Stuart Hogg scores scorching try in Rome
Sat 22 February, Wales 23-27 France Reaction: France keep Grand Slam bid on track
Sun 23 February, England 24-12 Ireland Reaction: Sexton fumble leads to George Ford try

Round 4

Sat 7 March, Ireland v Italy, Aviva Stadium, POSTPONED due to coronavirus outbreak
Sat 7 March, England 33-30 Wales, Twickenham Reaction: Wales score stunner to bring clash to life
Sun 8 March, Scotland 28-17 France, BT Murrayfield Reaction: Mohamed Haouas sent off against Scotland

Round 5

Sat 14 March, Wales v Scotland, POSTPONED due to coronavirus outbreak
Sat 14 March, Italy v England, POSTPONED due to coronavirus outbreak
Sat 14 March, France v Ireland, POSTPONED due to coronavirus outbreak

RESCHEDULED MATCHES

Round 4

Sat 24 October, Ireland 50-17 Italy Reaction: Hugo Keenan scores double on Ireland debut

Round 5

Sat 31 October, Wales 10-14 Scotland Reaction: Scotland win in Wales for the first time since 2002
Sat 31 October, Italy 5-34 England Reaction: Ben Youngs marks 100th England cap with two tries
Sat 31 October, France 35-27 Ireland Reaction: Cian Healy scores try on 100th Test appearance

Women’s Six Nations 

Round 1

Sun 2 February, France 13-19 England

Sun 2 February, Ireland 18-14 Scotland

Sun 2 February, Wales 15-19 Italy

Round 2

Sat 8 February, France 45-10 Italy

Sun 9 February, Ireland 31-12 Wales

Monday 10 February   Scotland 0-53 England

Round 3

Sun 23 February, Wales 0-50 France

Sun 23 February, England 27-0 Ireland

Sunday 23 February    Italy v Scotland – POSTPONED due to coronavirus outbreak

Round 4

Sat 7 March, England 66-7 Wales

Sat 7 March, Scotland v France, Scotstoun – POSTPONED due to coronavirus outbreak

Sun 8 March, Ireland v Italy, Energia Park – POSTPONED due to coronavirus outbreak

Round 5

Sun 15 March, Wales v Scotland, POSTPONED due to coronavirus outbreak

Sun 15 March, Italy v England, POSTPONED due to coronavirus outbreak

Sun 15 March, France v Ireland, POSTPONED due to coronavirus outbreak

RESCHEDULED MATCHES

Round 4

Saturday 24 October    Ireland 21-7 Italy

Sunday 25 October       Scotland 13-13 France

Round 5

Sunday 1 November        France v Ireland (1.30pm, Energia Park) Live on RTE POSTPONED

Sunday 1 November        Wales v Scotland (4.15pm, tbc) Live on BBC Alba POSTPONED

Sunday 1 November        Italy v England (5pm, Stadio Sergio Lanranchi) Live on Sky Sports

Round 3

Sunday 6 December    Italy v Scotland (6pm, Stadio Sergio Lanranchi) Live on BBC Alba

