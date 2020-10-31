The Six Nations is underway, so take a look at what games are being televised where to make sure you don't miss any of the action
Six Nations TV Coverage 2020: BBC and ITV Matches
The pinnacle of Test rugby, the Six Nations, in the northern hemisphere has rolled around again so to make sure you miss none of the action, Rugby World has compiled an information page with the games and where they will be televised in the UK.
There are also details of how to watch Six Nations matches wherever you are in the world here.
Men’s Six Nations
In the Men’s Six Nations Championship the games are shared between BBC and ITV this year. But importantly, it all revolves around who is playing at home.
So, if England, Italy, and Ireland are playing at home, then the game will be televised on ITV.
However, if France, Scotland, and Wales are, then the BBC is televising the match.
In addition, S4C are also showing a number of matches across the senior men’s, women’s and U20 tournaments. All their matches are broadcast in Welsh but some, as stated below, also offer English commentary.
Round 1
Sat 1 February, Wales 42-0 Italy Reaction: Josh Adams scores a hat-trick
Sat 1 February, Ireland 19-12 Scotland Reaction: Stuart Hogg drops ball over the line
Sun 2 February, France 24-17 England Reaction: France’s fire-up youngsters overcome England
Round 2
Sat 8 February, Ireland 24-14 Wales Reaction: Jordan Larmour’s brilliant footwork
Sat 8 February, Scotland 6-13 England Reaction: England hold nerve in sodden Calcutta Cup bout
Sun 9 February, France 35-22 Italy Reaction: France go top after blowing hot and cold
Round 3
Sat 22 February, Italy 0-17 Scotland Reaction: Stuart Hogg scores scorching try in Rome
Sat 22 February, Wales 23-27 France Reaction: France keep Grand Slam bid on track
Sun 23 February, England 24-12 Ireland Reaction: Sexton fumble leads to George Ford try
Round 4
Sat 7 March, Ireland v Italy, Aviva Stadium, POSTPONED due to coronavirus outbreak
Sat 7 March, England 33-30 Wales, Twickenham Reaction: Wales score stunner to bring clash to life
Sun 8 March, Scotland 28-17 France, BT Murrayfield Reaction: Mohamed Haouas sent off against Scotland
Round 5
Sat 14 March, Wales v Scotland, POSTPONED due to coronavirus outbreak
Sat 14 March, Italy v England, POSTPONED due to coronavirus outbreak
Sat 14 March, France v Ireland, POSTPONED due to coronavirus outbreak
RESCHEDULED MATCHES
Round 4
Sat 24 October, Ireland 50-17 Italy Reaction: Hugo Keenan scores double on Ireland debut
Round 5
Sat 31 October, Wales 10-14 Scotland Reaction: Scotland win in Wales for the first time since 2002
Sat 31 October, Italy 5-34 England Reaction: Ben Youngs marks 100th England cap with two tries
Sat 31 October, France 35-27 Ireland Reaction: Cian Healy scores try on 100th Test appearance
Women’s Six Nations
Round 1
Sun 2 February, France 13-19 England
Sun 2 February, Ireland 18-14 Scotland
Sun 2 February, Wales 15-19 Italy
Round 2
Sat 8 February, France 45-10 Italy
Sun 9 February, Ireland 31-12 Wales
Monday 10 February Scotland 0-53 England
Round 3
Sun 23 February, Wales 0-50 France
Sun 23 February, England 27-0 Ireland
Sunday 23 February Italy v Scotland – POSTPONED due to coronavirus outbreak
Round 4
Sat 7 March, England 66-7 Wales
Sat 7 March, Scotland v France, Scotstoun – POSTPONED due to coronavirus outbreak
Sun 8 March, Ireland v Italy, Energia Park – POSTPONED due to coronavirus outbreak
Round 5
Sun 15 March, Wales v Scotland, POSTPONED due to coronavirus outbreak
Sun 15 March, Italy v England, POSTPONED due to coronavirus outbreak
Sun 15 March, France v Ireland, POSTPONED due to coronavirus outbreak
RESCHEDULED MATCHES
Round 4
Saturday 24 October Ireland 21-7 Italy
Sunday 25 October Scotland 13-13 France
Round 5
Sunday 1 November France v Ireland (1.30pm, Energia Park) Live on RTE POSTPONED
Sunday 1 November Wales v Scotland (4.15pm, tbc) Live on BBC Alba POSTPONED
Sunday 1 November Italy v England (5pm, Stadio Sergio Lanranchi) Live on Sky Sports
Round 3
Sunday 6 December Italy v Scotland (6pm, Stadio Sergio Lanranchi) Live on BBC Alba
