The Six Nations is underway, so take a look at what games are being televised where to make sure you don't miss any of the action

Six Nations TV Coverage 2020: BBC and ITV Matches

The pinnacle of Test rugby, the Six Nations, in the northern hemisphere has rolled around again so to make sure you miss none of the action, Rugby World has compiled an information page with the games and where they will be televised in the UK.

There are also details of how to watch Six Nations matches wherever you are in the world here.

Men’s Six Nations

In the Men’s Six Nations Championship the games are shared between BBC and ITV this year. But importantly, it all revolves around who is playing at home.

So, if England, Italy, and Ireland are playing at home, then the game will be televised on ITV.

However, if France, Scotland, and Wales are, then the BBC is televising the match.

In addition, S4C are also showing a number of matches across the senior men’s, women’s and U20 tournaments. All their matches are broadcast in Welsh but some, as stated below, also offer English commentary.

Six Nations TV Coverage 2020: BBC and ITV Matches

Women’s Six Nations

Round 1

Sun 2 February, France 13-19 England

Sun 2 February, Ireland 18-14 Scotland

Sun 2 February, Wales 15-19 Italy

Related: Catch up on what happened in the first round of the 2020 Women’s Six Nations

Round 2

Sat 8 February, France 45-10 Italy

Sun 9 February, Ireland 31-12 Wales

Monday 10 February Scotland 0-53 England

Related: All the goings-on from round two of the Women’s Six Nations

Round 3

Sun 23 February, Wales 0-50 France

Sun 23 February, England 27-0 Ireland

Sunday 23 February Italy v Scotland – POSTPONED due to coronavirus outbreak

Round 4

Sat 7 March, England 66-7 Wales

Sat 7 March, Scotland v France, Scotstoun – POSTPONED due to coronavirus outbreak

Sun 8 March, Ireland v Italy, Energia Park – POSTPONED due to coronavirus outbreak

Round 5

Sun 15 March, Wales v Scotland, POSTPONED due to coronavirus outbreak

Sun 15 March, Italy v England, POSTPONED due to coronavirus outbreak

Sun 15 March, France v Ireland, POSTPONED due to coronavirus outbreak

RESCHEDULED MATCHES

Round 4

Saturday 24 October Ireland 21-7 Italy

Sunday 25 October Scotland 13-13 France

Related: England win Women’s Six Nations with a game to spare

Round 5

Sunday 1 November France v Ireland (1.30pm, Energia Park) Live on RTE POSTPONED



Sunday 1 November Wales v Scotland (4.15pm, tbc) Live on BBC Alba POSTPONED



Sunday 1 November Italy v England (5pm, Stadio Sergio Lanranchi) Live on Sky Sports

Round 3

Sunday 6 December Italy v Scotland (6pm, Stadio Sergio Lanranchi) Live on BBC Alba

