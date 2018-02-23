In a recent charity cricket match, Foley smashed a half-century with the bat.

Wallabies fly-half Bernard Foley scores a half century of points

Wallabies and Waratahs fly-half Bernard Foley is one of the best in the world at rugby, but if he ever fancies a career change, cricket could be the way to go.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, in a recent charity cricket match, the first five-eigth played his way to an unbeaten half-century which earned him man of the match honours.

Related: Top 100 Players in the World

The charity in question was Batting For Change. Started by former cricketer Ryan Carters, the charity raises money to “assist the education of disadvantaged women in cricket-playing nations. Every summer we raise funds for the LBW Trust to support the education of young women in the developing world.”

If you would like to visit the Batting For Change website click here.

There were a whole host of well-known celebrities there including former Australian opener Ed Cowan, who was very positive about Foley’s game.

“Bernard was brilliant, showed excellent technique.

“Showed he had all the gears by batting deep in the innings. Clear man of the match.”

Foley’s Waratahs teammate Ned Hanigan also had a go at the crease but Cowan was less positive when talking about his cricket skills.

“Ned on the other hand needs some work in the nets with both bat and ball.”

The Waratahs kick off their 2018 Super Rugby season on Saturday morning in a tough match against the South African Stormers.

Related: Super Rugby Australian Conference Guide

Kicking off at 8.35 GMT, the ‘Tahs will be looking to improve from their disastrous 2017 season which saw them come 16th out of 18 teams.

With four wins and eleven losses the Waratahs were shockingly bad last year, but Bernard Foley and a rejuvenated Israel Folau will look to recapture the kind of form which won them a Super Rugby title back in 2014.