All Black second row Brodie Retallick charges over the line to score a try against the Bulls

WATCH: Brodie Retallick Scores Epic Try For Chiefs

A previous winner of the World Rugby Player of the Year award, we all know how good Brodie Retallick is.

But today he scored a try against the South Africa-based Bulls, that any player would be proud of. A try he had no right to score.

The Bulls were on the attack but flanker Lachlan Boshier produces a ridiculous turnover to get the Chiefs on the front foot. A quick offload to scrum-half Brad Weber follows, after which the New Zealand team spread the ball wide.

Liam Messam then floats a lovely pass to his fellow All Black Retallick, who catches the pass a few metres outside of the Bulls 22m-line.

In most games of rugby, a second row is not scoring from this position, but the marauding big man surges into Bulls territory

Bulls fly-half Handre Pollard then falls for a delicious dummy, Retallick hands off another Bull and he pretty much drags two men over the line to score.

It was a sublime try and a crucial one too.

At half time the Bulls were leading 28-14 but a quick try by the Chiefs to start the second narrowed the gap.

Retallick’s try closed the Bulls lead even further to 28 points to 26, after Damian McKenzie missed the conversion.

The onslaught continued throughout the second half as the Chiefs would keep the Bulls scoreless and come out as eventual winners at 41-28.

But the game was not without controversy, especially in the 67th minute after a late hit on McKenzie by substitute prop Conraad van Vuuren.

The hit has certainly divided opinion, with the majority calling it a straight red. To many, a swinging arm to the head of another player is indeed a red. The modern rules of the game suggests that is the case.

On the other side of the debate are people claiming he did not make sufficient contact, or that he missed, so it should only be a yellow.

What is your opinion on the hit?

Van Vuuren’s yellow in the game all but doomed the Bulls chances against an electric Chiefs side who rampant in the second half.

