WATCH: Danielle Waterman Pulls Off Amazing Cover Tackle

During the Tyrrells Premier 15s semi-final, first leg a few days ago between Wasps FC Ladies and Harlequins Women, England full-back Danielle Waterman pulled off an unbelievable chase-down tackle on Fiona Pocock.

In the 22nd minute of the match, Wasps were on the attack and looked to have an overlap on the left-hand side of the pitch, but Pocock intercepted beautifully and appeared to have an easy run-in to put her Harlequins side up by at least 15-7.

However, Waterman, with her never-say-die attitude, showed brilliant speed to chase her down and lunged to make the tackle five metres short of the try-line.

The moment pushed one of the commentators to say: “That is why she is the best full-back in the world.” With tackles like that, it is hard to argue with the assertion.

Waterman, 33, responded to the video in good humour.

Both players have suffered serious leg injuries in the past, but they can clearly still shift.

However, the tackle was not enough to inspire Wasps to victory as they fell to a 25-19 loss.

Despite scoring three tries, Wasps’ ill-discipline cost them, with Harlequins taking the lead in the final ten minutes with a penalty. Then Pocock scored a try in the corner to ensure Harlequins came away with the victory.

The second leg takes place at Twickenham Stoop at 3pm.

In the other semi-final, first leg, Saracens thumped Gloucester-Hartpury 62-0, scoring ten tries in the process. With the second leg at Allianz Park on Saturday, Saracens are clear favourites to reach the final at Ealing Trailfinders on Sunday 29 April.

