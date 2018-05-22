How tough is elite international rugby sevens? Sam Rider found out the hard way as England Sevens stars put him to the test at Twickenham

What it’s like to train with England Sevens

Think you’ve got what it takes to make it in international sevens? Nope, neither did we. But the chance to train alongside HSBC World Sevens Series all-time record try scorer Dan Norton, England captain Tom Mitchell and rising star Ethan Waddleton – as well as a bunch of apprehensive journalists – at Twickenham was too good an opportunity to turn down. Besides, at just seven minutes a half, how fit do you need to be?

Play to the beep

The answer – I discover as we step out onto the Twickenham turf – wouldn’t take long to find out. First up is the infamous ‘yo-yo test’. “Remember the bleep test?” asks 28-year-old Mitchell, with a mischievous smile breaking across his face. “Well, this is our version.”

Running along the touchline are a series of cones set up 20 metres apart. The goal is to jog out to the cone and back, rest for ten seconds, then go again, all timed to beeps that get progressively closer together. The problem is that this jog quickly turns into a dash, then a sprint, then a form of relentless respiratory torture.

“We perform the yo-yo test two to three times a season to test our fitness,” explains Norton, now 30, a yo-yo veteran with 372 World Series matches, 287 tries, a Commonwealth Games bronze and Olympic silver medal under his belt. England’s players are expected to hit level 19 as a bare minimum. I tap out at level 17 – my chest swelling with pride at my achievement, or is that heart failure?!

“You did pretty well,” acknowledges Norton. “Elite, we say, is level 19. We want everyone above 19. That’s a good gauge of fitness. From there we’ve got players getting to level 20 and 21 but it starts to become a slippery slope after 19 – you’re just holding on for dear life.”

Short circuit

Having emptied the tank on the yo-yo test in a vain attempt to impress the England selectors – I’m sure they’re watching – my heart sinks when I realise it’s only one fitness test down, two to go before the reward of lunch.

With my legs rapidly turning to jelly I follow the players and similarly jaded journalists back inside Twickenham, past walls emblazoned with red painted words of inspiration – SPORTSMANSHIP, RESPECT, TEAMWORK, DISCIPLINE, ENJOYMENT – to England’s state-of-the-art gym.

Imbued with renewed resolve I take a deep breath in preparation of what’s coming. On one side squat racks, Olympic lifting platforms, anti-gravity treadmills, pneumatic training machinery and futuristic rehabilitation apparatus line the gym. On the other, artificial green turf runs the length of the room, scattered with dumb-bells, medicine balls, battle ropes and weighted sleds. In other words, we’ve stepped between a rock and a hard place.

Battle ready

Ethan Waddleton shows us the ropes, demonstrating the power endurance circuit we’re about to tackle. At 21, he’s one of the new kids on the block in this England team in transition, having been spotted on a talent ID weekend not dissimilar to the one we’re being subjected to. On these open days, aspiring sevens players are put through a series of fitness tests to see if they’ve got the physical potential to make the grade.

“Endurance is one of the main things coaches are looking for,” says Waddleton, a relative newbie in the squad, despite already amassing 78 appearances on the World Series.

“The game involves so much running and it’s such a high demand on your body,” he says. “You obviously need to have good skills to play because in 15s you’re only passing the ball three metres but in sevens you’ve got to throw a massive ten-metre pass while running flat out. You’ve got to be able to play when you’re hanging, when you’re gassed and your lungs are burning.”

