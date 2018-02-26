A look at what the 2018 Singapore Sevens has in store on and off the field on 28-29 April

The HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens returns to the state-of-the-art National Stadium on 28-29 April bigger, better and bolder!

In just two years, Singapore has fast become a fans’ and players’ favourite stop on the sevens circuit. Sports fans are guaranteed the edge-of-their-seat thrills of world-class rugby, with 16 of the best men’s sevens teams playing 45 matches for a coveted title in the HSBC World Rugby Seven Series calendar.

Yet the newest stop of the Sevens Series in Asia, the Lion City, does not only host another epic rugby joust. This is a spectacular sporting carnival that brings live music, family-friendly activities and international gourmet food all within a couple of minutes’ walk from your stadium seat.

In addition to the epic on-pitch rugby action, the two-day extravaganza offers something for fans of every age, from bike races, gigantic Transformers and My Little Pony activations for the under-10s to revel in, or beer-gardens for older fans to chill in.

This year, Singapore Sevens ticket holders get a bigger bang for their ticket too. The earlier you buy your ticket, the more offers you can enjoy over the eight-week Singapore Rugby Festival in the lead-up to the two-day extravaganza.

If you are planning to Rock, Ruck and Rumble with the best of them, why not plan on arrive in Singapore a few days before 28 April and take advantage if the promotional offers at 170 establishments across the city? There are discounts and benefits covering a wide range of offerings – restaurants to retail outlets, entertainment hotspots and tourist attractions – all of which kick off from 1 March.

What’s more, the off-pitch atmosphere around the stadium promenade promises to be just as electrifying as top local acts Jack & Rai, Jive Talkin’ and SambaMasala are confirmed as the lead music entertainment programme at the Stadium FunZone.

In the great tradition of sevens, fans don fancy dress and ‘show their colours’. And once the final whistle is blown, the Music After Sevens after-party kicks off in Singapore’s spectacular nightlife capital – Clarke Quay.

HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens won 2016’s International Sports Event of the Year at the Singapore Sports Awards. Kenya were surprise first-time winners of the tournament that year while the 2017 final was an all North American affair as Canada beat the United States 26-19 in a pulsating contest.

