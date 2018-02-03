Six Nations bonus points explained

Six Nations bonus points – we explain how the bonus-point system works in the championship

Six Nations bonus points

The Six Nations introduced bonus points for the first time in the tournament’s history last year, awarding teams an additional point for scoring four tries in a match or losing by seven points or fewer.

Every team bar Italy picked up at least two bonus points in 2017, with England securing the most – collecting two try bonuses and one losing bonus. Wales’ 34-7 win over Scotland that opened the 2018 championship saw them collect a four-try bonus point for the first time in the championship – they managed only two losing bonus points last year.

While bonus points have been used in domestic club competitions as well as the World Cup and Rugby Championship for many years, they had been avoided in the Six Nations because a team could win all five games – a Grand Slam – but lose out on the title if another team won four games with a bonus point and lost the other match by seven points or fewer.

To break that down, a team could secure 21 points from four wins and a loss while a team could secure only 20 points for a Grand Slam if they failed to score four tries in any of those matches.

A Grand Slam should obviously also result in a Six Nations title, so organisers solved this problem by awarding a team an additional three points should they win all five of their matches in the championship.

So this is how points are awarded in the Six Nations: