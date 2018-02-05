We've rounded up the best of social media from the opening weekend of the 2018 Six Nations

The best Six Nations tweets of the week



We’ve trawled through Twitter to bring you the best Six Nations tweets of the week from the opening week of the 2018 championship.

Wales started their Six Nations campaign with a stunning 34-7 victory over Scotland in Cardiff.

Against the odds, Wales blew Scotland away in the first match of this year’s championship and the moment of the match was possibly this fantastic ‘superman’ finish from Steff Evans to secure the bonus-point win:

Despite the heavy defeat, Stuart Hogg swapped shirts with opposite number Leigh Halfpenny and had a chat as they walked off the Principality Stadium pitch – a moment of shared respect:

In the second game of the weekend, Ireland played France in Paris and won their opening game 15-13 thanks to a sensational last-minute drop-goal from Johnny Sexton.

But before the drama at the death and the debate surrounding HIA calls, France wing Teddy Thomas scored an early contender for try of the tournament:

In the 83rd minute and after more than 40 phases, Sexton then slotted a fairytale 42-metre drop-goal to win the match for Ireland – and the Dublin Fire Brigade were hoping for a quiet evening:

Johnny Sexton was hailed as the Irish saviour on social media afterwards:

Hundreds of people turned to Twitter to express their thoughts on Sexton’s nerves of steel, including former England wing Ugo Monye:

The man himself tweeted a series of photos of the celebrations that followed the kick – in the third pic Sexton is under there somewhere:

Despite the perfect finish for Ireland in Paris, the game was overshadowed somewhat by the controversy surrounding the HIA protocol, with two France players sent for head injury assessments by the independent match doctor when they also had knee injuries:

Brian O’Driscoll doesn’t pull any punches with his thoughts on the matter:

England got their Six Nations campaign up and running with a seven-try win against Italy. Double try-scorer and Man of the Match Anthony Watson got a visit from James Bond, aka Daniel Craig, after the game:

Double 0 Denzel A post shared by Anthony Watson (@anthonywatson_) on Feb 4, 2018 at 9:33am PST

007 was sporting an uncharacteristic double-denim ensemble:

When 7 meets 007 🏉 A post shared by Chris Robshaw (@chrisrobshawrugby) on Feb 4, 2018 at 10:34am PST

Sam Simmonds sparkled on his Six Nations debut, bagging two tries, and Alec Hepburn also came off the bench to win his first England cap: