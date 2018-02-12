We've rounded up the best of social media from the second round of the 2018 Six Nations

The best Six Nations tweets of the week

Once again we’ve trawled through Twitter to bring you the best Six Nations tweets of the week from the second week of the 2018 championship.

The opening match of the round saw Ireland host Italy – and it rained tries in Dublin. Ireland had secured the bonus point by half-time and went on to run in eight converted tries by the final whistle. However, they also conceded three tries in the second half on the way to their 56-19 victory.

Aer Lingus appreciated the take off of the first of Jacob Stockdale’s two tries:

Ireland won’t have enjoyed seeing Robbie Henshaw, who also contributed a brace of tries, go off injured, but his exit made way for Jordan Larmour‘s debut appearance:

In the second match of the weekend a try double from Jonny May put England ahead and they had to fight hard to come out with a 12-6 victory.

A brilliant offload from Launchbury set up May’s second try:

Launchury received a lot of praise on Twitter for his performance after the game, including this message from former England prop David Flatman:

The main talking point of the game, however, was the much debated TMO call. In the 22nd minute, with the score at 12-0, Gareth Anscombe was denied a try by the TMO on the basis that the ball hadn’t been clearly grounded.

It caused much debate on social media and it’s probably fair to say the whole of Wales disagreed with the TMO’s decision, including Wales internationals:

Although Billy Vunipola had a different opinion:

Another moment of the match, was that try-saving tackle by Sam Underhill:

Once again people turned to Twitter to express their disbelief:

Whilst all this was going on, Danny Care was quietly becoming England’s most-capped scrum-half:

The final fixture of the weekend was a ding-dong affair between Scotland and France. Scotland came from behind to see off France 32-26 at Murrayfield, where Greig Laidlaw took centre stage:

It wasn’t all plane sailing for the Scots as Finn Russell struggled to settle into his kicking game. This didn’t go unnoticed on Twitter, including this tweet from former England centre Will Greenwood:

Scotland also failed to contain Teddy Thomas, who was once again on fire with two tries in the first 30 minutes. For the second one he seemed to be able to control the bounce of the ball to take it away from Laidlaw:

The result was of little significance to these two rugby fans, though. Their love affair goes back 50 years after first meeting at a rugby game: