Six Nations tweets of the week

Once again it was an exciting weekend of championship rugby and as ever social media was abuzz, so we’ve trawled through Twitter to bring you the best Six Nations tweets of the week.

Ireland 28-8 Scotland

Ireland won the title and remain on course for the Grand Slam after an 11th win on the spin, with four tries scored in the process.

Winger Jacob Stockdale, the 21-year-old playing only his eighth game for Ireland, bagged two tries to take his overall international tally to ten.

For his first try he intercepted a Peter Horne pass. He has been labelled the King of the Intercept and comedian Neil Delamere suggests he could intercept a ballistic missile:

With a little over ten minutes to go, Sean Cronin scrambled over from the back of a driving maul to score the bonus-point try:

Johnny Sexton celebrated the special day with Peter O’Mahony and their children:

Special day A post shared by Johnny Sexton (@sexton_johnny10) on Mar 10, 2018 at 11:48am PST

The win kept the Grand Slam dream alive for Ireland and everyone is aware that means they need to beat England on St Patrick’s Day:

France 22-16 England

England travelled to the Stade de France needing a bonus-point win to keep their title hopes alive. Instead, in a match lacking quality from either side, the French put paid to England’s hopes, the first time they have lost two away games in the Six Nations since 2009.

With the scores level at 9-9, the match was blown wide open when Anthony Watson’s high tackle on Benjamin Fall saw the England full-back yellow-carded and a penalty try awarded.

Ex-England captain, Lewis Moody, took to Twitter to highlight England’s lack of discipline and composure at the breakdown:

Many supporters were frustrated that England didn’t seem to be looking to score the four tries needed to stay in the title race from the first whistle trying. Both former England coach Clive Woodward and centre Mike Tindall blamed England’s approached the game:

France celebrated their victory with a lap of honour and Mathieu Bastareaud was understated on Twitter:

It wasn’t just the French and the Irish celebrating France’s victory over England. Former Wallaby Matt Giteau jumped on the bandwagon:

Wales 38-14 Italy

The final game of the weekend saw George North star in an easy victory for Wales against the Italy in Cardiff.

George North scored a brace and the first try came after a brilliant interception by Owen Watkin:

Liam Williams received a yellow card in the first half’s final moments after a tackle on Matteo Minozzi after the whistle had gone, which left many debating whether it should have been a red:

Hadleigh Parkes may have been winning just his fifth cap but he’s quickly become ‘Mr Indispensable’ in the Wales midfield and was awarded Man of the Match by commentator Jonathan Davies.

Ireland win the championship with a game to go – if they make it a Grand Slam at Twickenham it will be one hell of a party on St Patrick’s Day.

