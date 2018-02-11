Miss any of the action from the second round of the 2018 Six Nations? Watch highlights of all three games here

Six Nations Highlights – Round Two



Did you miss any of the action from the second round of the 2018 Six Nations? Don’t worry – we’ve got you covered. You can watch Six Nations highlights of all three games here…

Ireland v Italy

Ireland scored eight tries in a comfortable win over Italy at the Aviva Stadium. Robbie Henshaw and Jacob Stockdale crossed for two apiece while Conor Murray, Bundee Aki, Keith Earls and Rory Best also notched tries.

Italy hit back with three second-half tries of their own, although by this point the game was lost and they fell short of a fourth that would have secured a try bonus point.

Watch Ireland v Italy highlights here:

England v Wales

This was the lowest scoring England v Wales game for 30 years – the 1988 clash finished 11-3 in Wales’ favour – but there was still plenty of drama.

Jonny May scored two first-half tries and the 10-12 axis of George Ford and Owen Farrell put England in the ascendency, but Wales felt aggrieved they were denied a try of their own. The TMO ruled that there was no clear grounding of the ball by Gareth Anscombe before Anthony Watson.

England failed to score a point after Farrell converted May’s second try and Scott Williams nearly crossed for Wales, but was dragged into touch by Sam Underhill. Two Wales penalties were enough to secure a losing bonus point by finishing within seven of England.

Watch England v Wales highlights here:

Scotland v France

Two tries from Teddy Thomas looked to have put France in control of this match at BT Murrayfield, but Scotland hit back with scores of their own from Sean Maitland and Huw Jones.

Then in the second half the boot of Greig Laidlaw came to the fore as the recalled scrum-half slotted six penalties to guide Scotland to only their third Six Nations win over the French.

France left Edinburgh with a losing bonus points but two defeats from two is not what new coach Jacques Brunel would have been aiming for at the start of the championship.

Watch Scotland v France highlights here:

The next round of the Six Nations sees Wales travel to Ireland, Scotland host England at Murrayfield in the Calcutta Cup and France face Italy in a Friday night match.

