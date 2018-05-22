A Hayden Parker drop-goal gave the Sunwolves a historic win against the Stormers in Hong Kong.

Sunwolves Last Minute Drop-Goal Ensures Historic Back To Back Wins

Last week the Sunwolves side produced a spirited performance to create some history against the Cape Town-based Stormers.

The 2018 season has not been going well for the Japanese side as they sit bottom of the Super Rugby table by some margin. However, in the first Super Rugby match to take place in Hong Kong, the Sunwolves slotted a last minute drop-goal to give them their second straight win in the competition and their first ever over the Stormers.

The Asian region was selected to host the game to reduce travel times for both teams.

During the first-half of the match, the Stormers started the better side with Dillyn Leyds scoring in the corner in the 5th minute. A JJ Engelbrecht interception quickly followed and the score was 12-0. Having lost nine of their last ten matches, it appeared as if the Sunwolves would lose again.

But they hit back almost immediately with Hayden Parker crossing over and converting his own try. Leyds would then score another and the score going into half-time was 17-10 to the Stormers.

After a Grant Hattingh try, the scores were level and several penalties followed to make a draw an ever increasing prospect.

In the final minutes, the Stormers were attacking and were playing for a penalty, but the Sunwolves turned it over and worked their way into the Stormers 22. Parker dropped back into the pocket and slotted the historic drop-goal. 26-23 was the final score.

The result did little to the Super Rugby table with the Sunwolves remaining on the bottom. The Stormers are 11th with five wins and eight losses.

The Crusaders sit atop the tree with 10 wins, two losses and 46 points. The Wellington-based Hurricanes are one point behind but have played one game less.