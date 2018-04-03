In a recent video, the Stormers backs and forwards go head-to-head in a 'you-laugh-you-lose' challenge.

WATCH: The Stormers Tell Terrible Jokes

Rugby at professional level can be a serious sport, with all the travel, physicality and the endless training.

Well if you are a member of the Super Rugby side, the Stormers then pre-season training got a little less serious and a little more hilarious this year, with a do not laugh challenge between some of the backs and some of the forwards.

The aim of the game was to take it in turns telling terrible jokes and the first person to laugh loses. They would then switch out for another team member and the other side get a point.

What made this even harder was the fact that the rest of the squad was watching and laughing, and when you’re trying not to laugh, the last thing you want to see is someone falling on the floor laughing, which one Stormer did.

The referee for this contest was back and skills coach Paul Feeney, who showed incredible skill not laughing himself!

Nevertheless, the forwards came out on top in this close contest by six points to four.

The Stormers in the 2018 Super Rugby season are no laughing matter though, being the second best South African side behind the Lions. At the time of writing they have played six games and won three of them, against the Jaguares, Blues and the Reds.

Their three losses came against the Waratahs, Crusaders, and the Highlanders.

They currently sit eighth in the table and play against the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld this weekend.

