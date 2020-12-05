Duncan Taylor yellow card: Yes or no?

The Scotland centre got carded for a deliberate knock-on against Ireland

Patient and powerful Ireland triumphed 31-16 against Scotland clash in the Autumn Nations Cup, but much of the chat around the match may come down to a Duncan Taylor yellow card in the 31-minute mark.

Take a look at this clip here. What do you think about it?

It’s safe to say, the decision by referee Matthew Carley drew some interesting views on social media. Here are a few of the reactions on Twitter.

We have some former international players making their views pretty clear…

There are also the views on the overall context of the referee’s decision.

And then there are those spectators who just do not think it is a yellow card offence…

…and those who do.

Clear as mud, maybe, but it is also maybe worth asking what the big moment says about the Scotland team though? Below, Jamie Borthwick lays out his won views.

You can read the brief report of what happened in the match as Ireland finsh third in the Autumn Nations Cup.

Of course, whenever a moment like this happens, there is always the funnier approach to the major decisions.

All we can deduce from the reaction on social media is that there will always be a clear divide between those who think it is a yellow and those who thought it was a penalty at most. That’s sport!

What did you think of the incident? Did you think the Scotland and Saracens centre deserved to spend ten minutes in the sin-bin?

It is also worth noting that this was Taylor’s first ever yellow card at Test level.

