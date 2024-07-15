August 2024

Our Summer Tours Special is out now!

We have an exclusive interview with new England prop Fin Baxter after his breakthrough season for Harlequins. And we also run through the Top 12 England v New Zealand clashes ever to mark Steve Borthwick’s side’s tour to the rugby-mad nation.

Tom English charts the making of Ireland fly-half Jack Crowley and we look back at the Investec Champions Cup, EPCR Challenge Cup and Gallagher Premiership Rugby finals.

Meg Jones is hoping it will be third time lucky for Team GB’s women at the Olympic Sevens while we also hear from young Wales back-row Mackenzie Martin ahead of Warren Gatland’s side’s voyage down under.

All that and plenty more including The Analyst on England flyer Immanuel Feyi-Waboso and how a Netflix star is powering Korean rugby.

