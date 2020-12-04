Jacob Whitehead assesses the big talking points ahead of a busy weekend of international rugby

George North selection at centre points to puzzled thinking and other Test talking points

We’ve reached the end of another calendar year of international rugby – a year like no other in the global game. How long ago does it feel since France blew England away in the first half at the Stade de France? Or that Stuart Hogg’s name was a punchline for dropping the ball?

We’ll be straight back into the action in two months for the 2021 Six Nations – but there is silverware and bragging rights to be sealed first. First the Tri-Nations concludes and then the Autumn Nations Cup reaches its finale – and the European teams have finally been joined by Fiji!

So, with five games to be played this weekend, what should we be looking out for?

Wallabies look to take positives from up-and-down campaign

Australia v Argentina, 8.45am, Saturday 5 December, Sydney, Live on Sky Sports

If you’re Dave Rennie, looking back on this campaign must be more of a head-scratcher than a nits outbreak at a primary school.

Australia’s performances have gone from the abject to the amazing to the average, as a heavy loss against New Zealand was avenged sensationally a week later, before an error-strewn 15-15 draw against Argentina in their most recent game.

It’s meant that Australia can still win the title, but their chances are slimmer than a snake’s back – they need to beat Argentina by 101 points to take the crown! They’ve only scored a century once – and their opponents that day were Namibia.

However, Rennie has been experimenting to find his first-choice squad, picking 33 players during this championship, so to only lose the trophy on points difference would still represent a major step forward.

It feels odd to call any side with Jordan Petaia in it experienced, but Rennie has picked a veteran group, starting James O’Connor at fly-half on his return from injury. This means Reece Hodge will shuffle to full-back.

It sometimes feels as if Hodge has played more positions than he’s had hot dinners and he’ll now join Mat Rogers as the most flexible back in international history – the two having played every position except scrum-half, each taking only four years to achieve the feat.

Finally time for Fiji

Georgia v Fiji, midday, Saturday 5 December, Edinburgh, Live on Amazon Prime (UK) & Premier Sports (RoI)

Fiji’s long overdue entrance to the competition on Saturday will be Vern Cotter’s first game in charge of Fiji, the highly respected New Zealander taking over from John McKee after last year’s World Cup. He impressed when in charge of Scotland and now has possibly the most naturally gifted talent pool in the world at his disposal, so the future of Fijian rugby looks brighter than the Suva midday sun.

They’re up against Georgia in the seventh-place play-off, with the Lelos having impressed in holding Ireland to only 23 points last Sunday.

We all know about the Fijian ball-carriers – a back-line with Nemani Nadolo, Levani Botia, Semi Radradra and Josua Tuisova is absolutely terrifying. It’ll be like whack-a-mole on the collarbones of opposition tacklers.

However, great sides need control and experience from their half-backs – and so the influence of scrum-half Frank Lomani will be vital going forwards.

He is an absolute livewire, a man with the imagination of Edgar Allan Poe on acid, whose penchant for the spectacular belies a rapidly developing sense of game management – his box-kicking is excellent. Whether he needs to use it on Saturday is another question entirely – but 80 minutes against Georgia is a chance to shine.

Perhaps the Fijian nine with the best all-round game since Mosese Rauluni and Isimeli Batibasaga, the Rebels playmaker reportedly turned down a move to Wasps a season ago and has reaped the rewards of spending time backing up Will Genia to now start for the Melbourne franchise.

It was a shame we didn’t get to see him up against Antoine Dupont at the start of the championship, but he’ll still get his first chance to strut his stuff on the European stage this weekend.

