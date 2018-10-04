The Barbarians will play Argentina at Twickenham later this year – and you will not want to miss out on this entertaining occasion

Advertising Feature

Get your tickets for Barbarians v Argentina at Twickenham

The Barbarians will once again bring their brand of exciting and energetic rugby to Twickenham later this year as they play Argentina in the Killik Cup.

A few months on from their victory over England – in which they scored more than 60 points – the Barbarians will be facing an ever-improving Pumas side.

Wins against both South Africa and Australia during the 2018 Rugby Championship are signs of Argentina’s progress, and they have embraced a spectacular running game in recent years.

Coupled with the Barbarians’ brand of attacking and fast-flowing rugby, fans should be in for a high-scoring affair at the home of English rugby on Saturday 1 December.

After all, there were 15 tries scored in that game against England in May – you can watch highlights of that match here…

This will be a ‘must-see’ event in the rugby calendar following the autumn Internationals – and it’s great value, too, with tickets from as little as £20* for adults and £15* for kids (*booking fees apply).

Don’t miss this great day out – book your tickets via www.ticketmaster.co.uk or call the ticket hotline 0844 844 0444.

The Barbarians side will have a Springbok feel to it in December with current South Africa director of rugby Rassie Erasmus taking charge of the men in black and white.

“It’s a terrific honour to be invited to coach the Barbarians later this year and it should be a great occasion at Twickenham,” said Erasmus.

“The Barbarians are renowned for bringing together great individuals and the challenge for coaches is moulding them into a team that plays wonderful rugby, which they certainly showed earlier this year against England.”

Three Springbok stars have already signed up for the match – fly-half Handre Pollard and forwards Eben Etzebeth and Tendai ‘The Beast’ Mtawarira – while Australia scrum-half Will Genia is also in the selection mix, with more star names yet to be added.

The match will mark the third time the two sides have met, with the Pumas winning 49-31 in 2015 and the Barbarians coming out on top 34-22 in the back in 1990.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.