Argentina Squad for Scotland Series 2022 – Team for first Test

Michael Cheika has named his Argentina team to play Scotland in Jujuy on Saturday – his first as the new Pumas head coach.

Leicester’s Julian Montoya captains the side from hooker and there is an experienced half-back combination of Nicolas Sanchez and Tomas Cubelli.

London Irish hooker Agustin Creevy is named amongst the replacements, marking his return to the national team for the first time since the 2019 World Cup.

This will also be the first Test played in Argentina since 2019 and the first of three the Pumas are playing against Scotland this July.

Argentina team to play Scotland – Saturday 2 July

Juan Cruz Mallia; Santiago Cordero, Matias Orlando, Jeronimo De La Fuente, Emiliano Boffelli; Nicolas Sanchez, Tomas Cubelli; Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, Julian Montoya (captain), Francisco Gomez Kodela, Guido Petti, Matias Alemanno, Juan Martin Gonzalez, Marcos Kremer, Pablo Matera.

Replacements: Agustin Creevy, Mayco Vivas, Joel Sclavi, Lucas Paulos, Facundo Isa, Gonzalo Bertranou, Santiago Carreras, Matias Moroni.

Argentina Squad for Scotland Series

Forwards

Matias Alemanno

Rodrigo Bruni

Agustin Creevy

Thomas Gallo

Juan Martin Gonzalez

Francisco Gomez Kodela

Santiago Grondona

Facundo Isa

Marcos Kremer

Tomas Lavanini

Pablo Matera

Julian Montoya

Lucas Paulos

Guido Petti

Ignacio Ruiz

Joel Sclavi

Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro

Mayco Vivas

Backs

Lautaro Bazan Velez

Emiliano Boffelli

Santiago Carreras

Santiago Chocobares Ruled out by injury, replaced by Matias Moroni

Lucio Cinti

Santiago Cordero

Tomas Cubelli

Jeronimo De La Fuente

Bautista Delguy

Gonzalo Garcia

Juan Imhoff

Juan Cruz Mallia

Matias Orlando

Nicolas Sanchez

Benjamín Urdapilleta

Argentina Summer Tour Fixtures 2022

Saturday 2 July Argentina v Scotland (8.10pm, Estadio 23 de Agosto, Jujuy) Live on Sky Sports

Saturday 9 July Argentina v Scotland (8.10pm, Estadio Padre Ernesto Martearena, Salta) Live on Sky Sports

Saturday 16 July Argentina v Scotland (8.10pm, Estadio Único Madre de Ciudades, Santiago Del Estero) Live on Sky Sports

