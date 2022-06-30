Michael Cheika has named his first Pumas match-day 23
Argentina Squad for Scotland Series 2022 – Team for first Test
Michael Cheika has named his Argentina team to play Scotland in Jujuy on Saturday – his first as the new Pumas head coach.
Leicester’s Julian Montoya captains the side from hooker and there is an experienced half-back combination of Nicolas Sanchez and Tomas Cubelli.
London Irish hooker Agustin Creevy is named amongst the replacements, marking his return to the national team for the first time since the 2019 World Cup.
This will also be the first Test played in Argentina since 2019 and the first of three the Pumas are playing against Scotland this July.
Argentina team to play Scotland – Saturday 2 July
Juan Cruz Mallia; Santiago Cordero, Matias Orlando, Jeronimo De La Fuente, Emiliano Boffelli; Nicolas Sanchez, Tomas Cubelli; Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, Julian Montoya (captain), Francisco Gomez Kodela, Guido Petti, Matias Alemanno, Juan Martin Gonzalez, Marcos Kremer, Pablo Matera.
Replacements: Agustin Creevy, Mayco Vivas, Joel Sclavi, Lucas Paulos, Facundo Isa, Gonzalo Bertranou, Santiago Carreras, Matias Moroni.
Argentina Squad for Scotland Series
Forwards
Matias Alemanno
Rodrigo Bruni
Agustin Creevy
Thomas Gallo
Juan Martin Gonzalez
Francisco Gomez Kodela
Santiago Grondona
Facundo Isa
Marcos Kremer
Tomas Lavanini
Pablo Matera
Julian Montoya
Lucas Paulos
Guido Petti
Ignacio Ruiz
Joel Sclavi
Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro
Mayco Vivas
Backs
Lautaro Bazan Velez
Emiliano Boffelli
Santiago Carreras
Santiago Chocobares Ruled out by injury, replaced by Matias Moroni
Lucio Cinti
Santiago Cordero
Tomas Cubelli
Jeronimo De La Fuente
Bautista Delguy
Gonzalo Garcia
Juan Imhoff
Juan Cruz Mallia
Matias Orlando
Nicolas Sanchez
Benjamín Urdapilleta
Argentina Summer Tour Fixtures 2022
Saturday 2 July Argentina v Scotland (8.10pm, Estadio 23 de Agosto, Jujuy) Live on Sky Sports
Saturday 9 July Argentina v Scotland (8.10pm, Estadio Padre Ernesto Martearena, Salta) Live on Sky Sports
Saturday 16 July Argentina v Scotland (8.10pm, Estadio Único Madre de Ciudades, Santiago Del Estero) Live on Sky Sports
