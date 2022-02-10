The coach led los Pumas to just eight wins in three years

Mario Ledesma resigns as Argentina boss

Los Pumas boss Mario Ledesma made the decision to step down from his role as head coach on Wednesday, stating that he had made the decision for personal reasons.

Argentina are placed in Pool D for next years Rugby World Cup in France, alongside England, Japan, Samoa and the americas Two qualifier. But Ledesma has ended his tenure after three years, following a difficult run of results in charge of his country.

the 48-year-old former hooker told the media at a press conference: “It’s a personal decision and it’s nobody’s fault. It’s not because of the players or the staff, it’s just the end of a cycle.”

Related: Thomas Gallo and the art of prop tries

Due to the ongoing pandemic, los Pumas have not played home Test since 2019. However, during Ledesma’s reign the Pumas did beat the All Blacks for the first time ever and got their first win over the Wallabies since 1983.

Ledesma added: “Now is the time to be thankful, to see what we managed to do. Obviously, mistakes were made along the way and there were things that could have been done better but it is time for a new cycle.”

Argentina’s next Test is in July, when they host Scotland. Who will be in charge when that time rolls around? Some are calling for former Argentina fly-half Felipe Contepomi – who is currently an assistant coach at Leinster – to come in. However, whoever takes the role has just over a yer to prepare for the World Cup.

Rugby World’s March 2022 edition is on sale from 1 February to 7 March 2022.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.