Rebrand as SLAR officially becomes Súper Rugby Américas

And American Raptors have joined the party!

Superliga Americana de Rugby is no more – let us introduce you to Súper Rugby Américas, everybody!

There is a new name and a new logo, with the official explanation “The Super Rugby Americas logo is an adaptation of the international Super Rugby brand, from SANZAAR, with graphic elements typical of the American continent.” But more significantly, we also see a North American side join up too, with Colorado’s American Raptors in the mix.

In January you may have read about American Raptors and the hunt for crossover rugby stars, with the Glendale-based project geared towards taking athletes from other disciplines and training them towards being rugby stars capable of playing for the US. They have provided talent for the national sevens set up and Major League Rugby sides in recent years.

As well as the Raptors, Súper Rugby Américas will also include the last SLAR champions Peñarol Rugby, in Montevideo (Uruguay), Pampas from Buenos Aires (Argentina), Dogos XV from the City of Córdoba (Argentina), Cobras Brasil XV based in São Paulo (Brazil), Selknam in Santiago (Chile) and Yacare XV from Asunción (Paraguay).

The competition kicks off 18 February and a final will be played 9 June. There will be 45 matches in total, across sevens cities.

For the first time there are also two sides from Argentina, while the competition organisers say: “The emphasis will be placed on the development of the players for the benefit of the national teams of each participating country. Colombian players will also participate in their continental tournament.”

The entire tournament will be broadcast live on ESPN/Star+, the official broadcaster of Súper Rugby Américas.

