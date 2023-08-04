Watch Argentina v South Africa live stream: how to watch World Cup warm-up

The Rugby Championship is finished but Argentina and South Africa continue their Rugby World Cup preparations on Saturday 5 August

Following their tense encounter last weekend, you’ll want to watch a Argentina v South Africa live stream – this article will make sure you do not miss out when the two sides clash in Buenos Aires on Saturday 5 August.

Sky Sports Action is the place for viewers in the UK and Ireland to watch the action, while viewers in South Africa and Argentina can watch on SuperSport and ESPN+, respectively. If you’re away from your home country, you can use a VPN to watch the match from abroad via ExpressVPN.

The Springboks won the concluding Rugby Championship fixture 22-21 at Emirates Airline Park last weekend, with Argentina left to rue a couple of missed shots at goal that cost them a sensational victory.

Hooker Bongi Mbonambi captains a much-changed South Africa team that shows 14 changes from last week’s meeting in Johannesburg. Included in the 23-man squad is prop Gerhard Steenekamp, who is set to make his Springboks debut.

Argentina, who defeated Australia in the Rugby Championship but lost to New Zealand and the Springboks, take a break from action after Saturday’s game before completing their preparations against Spain on Saturday 26 August.

That means this will be the last top-level hit out for the Pumas, who are in England’s pool at the Rugby World Cup. Below we explain how to watch Argentina v South Africa live stream wherever you are.

How to watch Argentina v South Africa: live stream from the UK & Ireland

Sky Sports Action screened all the Rugby Championship matches and this weekend’s additional fixtures too, including Argentina v South Africa. Coverage of the World Cup warm-up match starts at 11pm (BST) on Saturday 5 August, with kick off at 11:10pm

If you don’t have a Sky Sports contract, don’t worry as you can stream all 11 Sky Sports channels with a NOW TV pass.

How to watch Argentina v South Africa live stream from outside your country

If you are away from home and want to catch the games from another country then you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network. A VPN is a piece of software which offers both online privacy and ability to change your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV like you would back at home while in another country.

Our colleagues over at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

How to watch Argentina v South Africa: live stream from South Africa

SuperSport showed all the Rugby Championship matches live in South Africa, and is of course screening Argentina v South Africa too – with coverage starting at 8:30pm.

How to watch Argentina v South Africa: live stream from Argentina

ESPN+ is live streaming Argentina’s clash with South Africa.

How to watch Pumas v Springboks: live stream from New Zealand

To watch the match in New Zealand, rugby lovers should head to Sky Sports NZ.

How to watch Argentina v South Africa: live stream from the USA

FloRugby had the rights to stream 2023 Rugby Championship matches live for fans in the USA, and is also showing Argentina v South Africa.

A FloRugby monthly subscription costs $29.99 or you can take out an annual one for $150.

How to watch Pumas v Springboks: live stream from Singapore and Asia

Premier Sports Asia has the rights to broadcast Rugby Championship matches in South East Asia and will show matches in 30 territories – Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Burma (Myanmar), Cambodia, Federated States of Micronesia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Kiribati, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Marianas, Marshall Islands, Mongolia, Nepal, Northern Marianas, North Korea, Pakistan, Palau, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Tajikistan, Taiwan (Republic of China), Thailand, Timor-Leste, Vietnam.

A monthly subscription to Premier Sports Asia is $25.99 or a rolling annual contract is $169.

Argentina v South Africa team news

Argentina: Martin Bogado, Emiliano Boffelli, Lucio Cinti, Santiago Chocobares, Santiago Cordero Santiago Carreras, Gonzalo Bertranou; Thomas Gallo, Julian Montoya (captain), Francisco Gomez Kodela, Pedro Rubiolo, Tomas Lavanini, Pablo Matera, Santiago Grondona, Juan Martin Gonzalez

Replacements: Augustin Creevy, Joel Sclavi, Eduardo Bello, Guido Petti, Facundo Isa, Lautaro Bazan Velez, Tomas Albornoz, Matias Moroni

South Africa: Damian Willemse; Canan Moodie, Lukhanyo Am, Andre Esterhuizen, Makazole Mapimpi; Manie Libbok, Cobus Reinach; Trevor Nyakane, Bongi Mbonambi (captain), Thomas du Toit, Jean Kleyn, Marvin Orie, Deon Fourie, Franco Mostert, Jasper Wiese

Replacements: Joseph Dweba, Gerhard Steenekamp, Vincent Koch, Jean-Luc du Preez, Evan Roos, Herschel Jantjies, Jesse Kriel, Kurt-Lee Arendse

Recommended videos for you

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and