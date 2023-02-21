Stay tuned for Rassie Erasmus's 33-player squad for France 2023

Can the defending champions retain their title?

The Springboks reigned supreme in 2019 but they face stiff competition later this year with world leaders Ireland, and in-form Scotland in their pool.

The nation have a historical relationship with the Rugby World Cup, as seen when Siya Kolisi, South Africa’s first black captain lead the team to victory over England four years ago. Will they join the All Blacks as one of the only nations to win back-to-back titles?

Check out who made the cut for the South Africa Rugby World Cup squad, below – and see the full list of Rugby World Cup fixtures here.

South Africa Rugby World Cup squad 2023

This section on squad selections will be updated with the full Springboks squad as soon as the first one is officially announced.

Springboks Rugby World Cup Pool

South Africa have been drawn in Rugby World Cup Pool B alongside Ireland, Scotland, Tonga and Romania.

Sun 10 Sept South Africa v Scotland (Stade Vélodrome, Marseille)

Sun 17 Sept South Africa v Romania (Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux)

Sat 23 Sept South Africa v Ireland (Stade de France, Saint-Denis)

Sun 1 Oct South Africa v Tonga (Stade Vélodrome, Marseille)

The knockout stages will follow the same format as previous years, with teams from Pools A and B then Pools C and D meeting in the quarter-finals. So Wales and England could meet in the last eight, for example.

QF1 – Winner Pool C v Runner-up Pool D

QF2 – Winner Pool B v Runner-up Pool A

QF3 – Winner Pool D v Runner-up Pool C

QF4 – Winner Pool A v Runner-up Pool B

Then the semi-finals will be the Winner of QF1 v Winner QF2 and the Winner QF3 v Winner QF4.

