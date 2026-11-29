Two midtable sides looking for a memorable end to their Nations Championship campaigns.

Watch Scotland v Argentina the sixth and eight best sides in the world play off for seventh place in the Nations Championship.

Fourth place v fourth place feels about right for two sides that have had distinctly midtable campaigns. Scotland entered November full of hope, and ran New Zealand close in the first half before the All Blacks turned on the style after the break. A narrow victory over Australia and a thrashing of Japan did little to suggest Gregor Townsend’s side have made significant progress ahead of next year’s Rugby World Cup.

The Pumas have had a similarly average tournament, with their only wins so far coming against Wales and Italy – two sides they should, according to the world rankings, beat. Victories have been in short supply for the Pumas in 2026, so a victory against a side of Scotland’s calibre is long overdue. (Scotland won this fixture 47-38 on the opening weekend of the competition.)

You can watch Scotland v Argentina live streams for free in the UK, Ireland, France and the US. Read on to find out how to tune in to the game, wherever you are on planet Earth – including details of how you can use a VPN to watch from anywhere.

You’ll find a preview and line-ups at the bottom of the page.

How to watch Scotland v Argentina for free

There are several free viewing options around the world for Sunday’s game… United Kingdom: Scotland v Pumas is available on both terrestrial channel ITV1 and the ITVX streaming service across the UK. Both options are free to use but remember that you need a current TV Licence to watch/stream live television in the UK. The broadcast starts at 12.15pm GMT, before the game gets underway at 1.10pm.

Scotland v Pumas is available on both terrestrial channel ITV1 and the ITVX streaming service across the UK. Both options are but remember that you need a current TV Licence to watch/stream live television in the UK. The broadcast starts at 12.15pm GMT, before the game gets underway at 1.10pm. Ireland: Rugby fans in Ireland can watch this 7th-place decider for free on Virgin Media Play and terrestrial channel Virgin Media One. The pre-match build-up starts at 12.30pm GMT, with kick-off at 1.10pm.

Rugby fans in Ireland can watch this 7th-place decider on Virgin Media Play and terrestrial channel Virgin Media One. The pre-match build-up starts at 12.30pm GMT, with kick-off at 1.10pm. France: Scotland v Argentina live streams are available for free on the TF1+ streaming service.

Scotland v Argentina live streams are available on the TF1+ streaming service. United States: If you’re in the US you can watch Scotland v Pumas live streams on World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV. It’s free to use, though you do need to register before you can start streaming the action. Kick-off is at 8.10am ET / 5.10am PT this morning. Travelling overseas this weekend? Residents of the UK, Ireland, France and the US can still watch their usual free streaming service with the help of a good VPN. More info on that below… Read more: How to watch Nations Championship 2026 from anywhere Stream Scotland v Pumas from anywhere Being abroad right now doesn’t have to ruin your Sunday rugby viewing plans. Using a VPN is a smart way to avoid the geo-blocking restrictions that might prevent you from tuning in to Scotland v Argentina live streams when you’re overseas. There are plenty of good VPNs you can buy, but the tech experts at TechRadar reckon NordVPN is currently the best on the market. Save up to 78% on NordVPN with this Black Friday deal!

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Save up to 78% on NordVPN! More ways to watch Scotland v Argentina Australia: Stan Sport is the place to go for Scotland v Pumas live streams down under. You’ll need a $20 per month Stan Sport plan (in addition to your base Stan subscription – you can currently get 50% off your first two months) to tune in. Get burning that midnight oil, though, because kick-off is at 12.10am AEDT on Sunday night/Monday morning.

is the place to go for Scotland v Pumas live streams down under. You’ll need a $20 per month Stan Sport plan (in addition to your base Stan subscription – you can currently get 50% off your first two months) to tune in. Get burning that midnight oil, though, because kick-off is at 12.10am AEDT on Sunday night/Monday morning. New Zealand: Scotland v Argentina live streams are available on Sky Sport, which costs $59.99 per month for a streaming subscription ( $29.99 day options are also available) . Kick-off is 3.10am NZDT on Monday morning, so probably a good idea to tell your boss you’ll be starting late…

Scotland v Argentina live streams are available on Sky Sport, which costs $59.99 per month for a streaming subscription ( . Kick-off is 3.10am NZDT on Monday morning, so probably a good idea to tell your boss you’ll be starting late… South Africa: SuperSport will be your destination for Scotland v Pumas live streams in South Africa, and is available via DStv and streaming. The match gets underway at 3.10pm SAST this afternoon. Read more: How to watch Nations Championship Finals Weekend live streams for free Scotland v Argentina preview The northern hemisphere table must have felt like déja vu for the Scots, who’ve also developed a habit of finishing midtable in the Six Nations. As has so often happened in Europe in February and March, Gregor Townsend’s team have shown moments of brilliance in the Nations Championship, but struggled to get it over the line. Wins over Japan and Fiji were the bare minimum, a scrappy victory over Australia just enough, and beating the Pumas in Córdoba arguably their most impressive result of the tournament. But impressive first half performances against the Springboks and the All Blacks ultimately fizzled out, and – with the World Cup a year away – we’re having familiar conversations about Scotland’s inconsistency. Another win against Argentina today would, at least, end a typically inconsistent year on a high, and secure seventh place in the Nations Championship. Today’s side has a more familiar feel after Townsend experimented against Japan, though Rory Hutchinson starts at inside centre with Sione Tuipulotu injured. Jamie Dobie is preferred at scrum-half and Rory Darge takes the captain’s armband. Argentina have won just two international matches this calendar year, against Wales and Italy. Felipe Contepomi has made seven personnel changes to his starting XV, with Rodrigo Isgró, Faustino Sánchez Valarolo and Gonzalo García coming into the backline, and Rodrigo Martínez, Guido Petti, Pedro Rubiolo and Joaquin Moro drafted into the pack. Scotland v Argentina line-ups and officials Scotland 15. Blair Kinghorn

14. Kyle Steyn

13. Huw Jones

12. Rory Hutchinson

11. Darcy Graham

10. Finn Russell

9. Jamie Dobie 1. Rory Sutherland

2. Ewan Ashman

3. D’arcy Rae

4. Gregor Brown

5. Jonny Gray

6. Josh Bayliss

7. Rory Darge (captain)

8. Magnus Bradbury Replacements:

16. Seb Stephen

17. Nathan McBeth

18. Zander Fagerson

19. Max Williamson

20. Liam McConnell

21. Ollie Leatherbarrow

22. George Horne

23. Tom Jordan Argentina 15. Gerónimo Prisciantelli

14. Rodrigo Isgró

13. Lucio Cinti

12. Faustino Sánchez Valarolo

11. Ignacio Mendy

10. Tomás Albornoz

9. Gonzalo García 1. Rodrigo Martínez

2. Julian Montoya (captain)

3. Francisco Moreno

4. Guido Petti

5. Pedro Rubiolo

6. Juan Martin Gonzalez

7. Joaquin Moro

8. Juan Martin Scelzo Replacements:

16. Facundo Bosch

17. Joel Sclavi

18. Tomás Rapetti

19. Efrain Elías

20. Santiago Grondona

21. Agustin Moyano

22. Justo Piccardo

23. Tobias Wade Pierre Brousset (France) is the referee for Scotland v Argentina, assisted by Christophe Ridley (England) and Luc Ramos (France). The TMO is Eric Gauzins, also France.

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