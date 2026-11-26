You can watch every second of the six-game Nations Championship finale, wherever you are in the world

The Nations Championship Finals Weekend kicks off on Friday, with all 12 of the best teams in the world in action across the weekend’s six Twickenham deciders.

Each of the games is available to watch FOR FREE in the UK, Ireland, France and the US, and below we explain how to tune in wherever you are in the world.

Back in July, the Six Nations sides travelled to the southern hemisphere to take on the four Rugby Championship teams, as well as Fiji and Japan. Throughout November, Argentina, Australia, Fiji, Japan, New Zealand and South Africa have come to Europe for three more rounds of fixtures.

Now we reach the culmination of the competition, as – based on the respective hemisphere league tables – first takes on first, second takes on second, third takes on third and so on…

It’s set to be a blockbuster weekend of action at the Allianz Stadium, starting with Italy v Fiji on Friday, and culminating in the grand final between France and South Africa on Sunday afternoon.

Read on to find out how to watch Nations Championship Finals Weekends live streams for free from anywhere, including details of how you can use a VPN to keep up with every kick, tackle or pass, even if you’re away from home this weekend. You’ll also find a full fixture list at the bottom of the page.

Free Nations Championship Finals Weekend live streams: at a glance

How to watch the Nations Championship Finals Weekend for free from anywhere

If you’re a resident of the UK, Ireland France or the US travelling overseas this weekend, you probably don’t fancy stumping up subscription fees for another broadcaster when you could be watching for free at home. Luckily, help is at hand courtesy of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). These handy pieces of software can help you avoid the geo-blocking that might otherwise stop you from watching your usual streamers when you’re abroad.

There are plenty of quality VPNs out there, but the tech experts at TechRadar and Tom’s Guide both believe that NordVPN is number one, thanks to its top-notch streaming and security features. Still not convinced? You also get a 30-day money-back guarantee, and a great Black Friday deal.

Where can you watch the Nations Championship Finals Weekend for free in the UK?

In the UK, every Nations Championship Finals Weekend match is available via the ITVX streaming service, as well as ITV’s terrestrial TV channels.

Italy v Fiji, Wales v Japan, England v New Zealand, Scotland v Argentina and the France v South Africa grand final are all on ITV1.

Ireland v Australia is on ITV4.

Wales v Japan is also available with Welsh language commentary on S4C. You can watch via the S4C broadcast channel, BBC iPlayer or S4C Clic.

Don’t forget, however, that you need a valid TV Licence to watch or stream live TV in the UK.

Where can you watch the Nations Championship Finals Weekend for free in Ireland?

In Ireland, all Nations Championship Finals Weekend fixtures are on the Virgin Media Play streaming service, as well as Virgin Media’s TV channels:

Wales v Japan, England v New Zealand, Scotland v Argentina and France v South Africa are all on Virgin Media One.

Italy v Fiji and Ireland v Australia are on Virgin Media Two.

Where can you watch the Nations Championship Finals Weekend for free in France?

It’s also possible to watch every Nations Championship Finals Weekend game for free in France on the TF1+ streaming service. Selected games are also available on TF1’s broadcast channels:

Ireland v Australia, England v New Zealand and France v South Africa are all on TF1.

Italy v Fiji will be shown on TFX.

Remember, though, that commentaries will be in French.

Where can you watch the Nations Championship Finals Weekend for free in the US?

In the United States, you can watch Nations Championship games on World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV.

It’s free to use, though you do need to register before you can watch any of the action.

Nations Championship Finals Weekend fixtures: free viewing options

Friday 27 November

Saturday 28 November

Sunday 29 November

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