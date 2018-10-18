Playing Bledisloe 3 in Yokohama, see Michael Cheika's squad for the All Blacks below.
Australia Autumn Internationals Squad
Michael Cheika and his Australia side emerge from a poor Rugby Championship with the pressure continuing to mount with only three wins from nine Tests and they have dropped to seventh in the world rankings.
In a recent press conference he said he still backs his players and went on; “Why do I believe in them? Because I’ve seen them do it. I’ve seen them perform on a day-to-day basis here, all the staff and players. We have to be more consistent as coaches delivering the correct message to get the change we want to get and also deliver the content at training. But I’d be saying that even if we won four [Rugby Championship] matches, not two, because the goal is to win six.”
At the press conference Cheika named his 31-man squad for their upcoming match against the All Blacks and their were some surprising call ups. For example, uncapped players Jed Holloway, Jake Gordon and Angus Cottrell are set to tour, and importantly Australia’s midfield gets a boost with the return of Samu Kerevi. Flanker Jack Dempsey also returns after an injury layoff.
Sekope Kepu is going to collect his 100th cap for the Wallabies provided he makes the match day squad.
Cheika is yet to name his full squad for their matches against Wales, Italy and England in November. We will update this page as soon as it is announced.
FORWARDS:
Jermaine Ainsley, Allan Alaalatoa, Rory Arnold, Adam Coleman, Angus Cottrell, Jack Dempsey, Folau Fainga’a, Ned Hanigan, Jed Holloway, Michael Hooper (c), Sekope Kepu, Tolu Latu, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, David Pocock, Izack Rodda, Rob Simmons, Scott Sio, Taniela Tupou.
BACKS:
Tom Banks, Kurtley Beale, Israel Folau, Bernard Foley, Will Genia, Jake Gordon, Dane Haylett-Petty, Reece Hodge, Samu Kerevi, Marika Koroibete, Jack Maddocks, Sefa Naivalu, Nick Phipps.
