The Wallabies beat Portugal 34-14 to stay in contention for a quarter-final place

Australia keep their faint hopes alive. A bonus-point win over Portugal in Saint-Étienne lifted Eddie Jones’s beleaguered team into second position in Rugby World Cup Pool C – for now.

The Wallabies finish with a modest 11 points from their four pool matches and one point for Fiji in next weekend’s clash with Portugal will be enough to send the Aussies packing. They would be the first Wallabies not to qualify for the knockout stage at a World Cup.

Australia had a tight grip on the game by half-time – but not before they were given an almighty fright. And that started in the first dozen minutes.

Trailing to a Ben Donaldson penalty, Os Lobos laid siege to the Aussie line and they struck gold on 11 minutes when a fast, flat pass to Pedro Bettencourt gave him a clear run to the line down the right flank. Samuel Marques converted, 7-3 to the underdogs.

Unfortunately for Bettencourt, he left the field soon afterwards for a high tackle and by the time he returned Portugal had leaked 21 points.

Richie Arnold got Australia’s first try after strong carries by Angus Bell and Rob Valetini.

Hooker and captain Dave Porecki then dotted down from a driving maul, and the outstanding Bell also crashed over from close range.

Donaldson’s conversions made it 24-7 at the break, though Nicolas Martins was inches from striking back after a thrilling Portuguese counter.

The atmosphere was magnificent, with Portugal fans creating a gurgling cauldron of noise and colour. The Aussie tries pricked the mood a little but there’s no doubt that the support for the emerging nations at this World Cup has been one of the tournament’s best features.

Australia needed a bonus point to go with their win and they got it on 47 minutes when Mark Nawaqanitawase delivered a smart dummy and scoring pass for Fraser McReight to cross unhindered.

Portugal threw caution to the wind. But then that is their natural style.

And their assault was aided by some loose tackling by Australia that bordered on the utterly reckless. Lalakai Foketi escaped with a penalty for one high tackle, then Matt Faessler was binned for a maul offence straight after a team warning.

Mike Tadjer was initially awarded a try from that drive, only for TMO Joy Neville to intervene and claim there was clear separation as he dived over. Referee Nika Amashukeli looked unconvinced but went with his TMO’s call.

Next, Samu Kerevi – a late addition to the match-day 23 after Carter Gordon pulled out with a knee injury – led with the elbow as he ran into Tomás Appleton and the centre was carded. Australia down to 13.

The Wallabies looked at sixes and sevens. “Koroibete, I’m not sure what he’s on today,” said ITV commentator Ugo Monye after the winger flew out of the line and created problems for his team.

Justice was done eventually as replacement Rafael Simoes went over following a dominant scrum, but with only ten minutes remaining it felt too little, too late.

Koroibete made the points safe with a late score for Australia. It was their 11th try of the tournament – their lowest tally at a World Cup is 12 in 1995 and they are unlikely to get the chance to add to it.

Australia Andrew Kellaway; Mark Nawaqanitawase, Izaia Perese, Lalakai Foketi, Marika Koroibete; Ben Donaldson, Tate McDermott; Angus Bell, David Porecki (capt), James Slipper, Nick Frost, Richie Arnold, Tom Hooper, Fraser McReight, Rob Valetini.

Replacements 16 Matt Faessler, 17 Blake Schoupp, 18 Pone Fa’amausili, 19 Rob Leota, 20 Josh Kemeny, 21 Issak Fines-Leleiwasa , 22 Samu Kerevi, 23 Suliasi Vunivalu.

Portugal Nuno Sousa Guedes; Raffaele Storti, Pedro Bettencourt, Tomás Appleton (capt), Rodrigo Marta; Jerónimo Portela, Samuel Marques; David Costa, Mike Tadjer, Diogo Hasse Ferreira, José Madeira, Martim belo, David Wallis, Nicolás Martins, Thibault de Freitas.

Replacements 16 Francisco Fernandes, 17 Duarte Diniz, 18 Francisco Bruno, 19 Steevy Cerqueira, 20 Rafael Simoes, 21 Joao Belo, 22 Joris Moura, 23 Manuel Cardoso Pinto.

