The La Rochelle scrum-half would pull on the gold of Australia "without hesitation"

Could former All Black Kerr-Barlow switch to Wallabies?

He won a Rugby World Cup with New Zealand in 2015, but now scrum-half Tawera Kerr-Barlow has signalled he would pull on the gold of Australia “without hesitation” if coach Dave Rennie called him up

In January an amendment came into effect that meant a previously capped player could transfer to one other national union providing they could “demonstrate a close and credible link to that union via birthright” and hadn’t played a Test match in 36 months. Kerr-Barlow fits this criteria because not only was he born in Melbourne, but he won the last of his 29 caps back in 2017.

The 32-year-old half-back has been with La Rochelle since 2019 and played a role in them winning their first-ever European Champions Cup title last season. He remains with the outfit – as it stands, the Wallabies’ own selection rules only allow them to pick a maximum of three overseas-based players in their squad.

On this very subject Kerr-Barlow told Rugbyrama:“Unlike New Zealand, Australia have a rule allowing players who are overseas to still be eligible for selection. I am available to play for the Wallabies.

“I was born there, I have a lot of ties in this country and if the staff calls me I will go without hesitation. It would be a great opportunity but for the moment I am focused on La Rochelle.”

It is also worth noting that Kerr-Barlow played under Rennie in New Zealand, at the Chiefs. Together they won two Super Rugby titles, back in 2012 and 2013.

