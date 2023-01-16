Dave Rennie is sacked as Jones joins Australia on five-year deal

Eddie Jones Wallabies coach again in incredible switch

In a sensational Monday in Australia, the Wallabies parted ways with head coach Dace Rennie and immediately brought in the former head coach Eddie Jones on a five-year deal. The 62-year-old coach is contracted through two Rugby World Cups and a British & Irish Lions tour.

Jones was previously in charge of the Wallabies from 2001 to 2005, taking them to a World Cup final in 2003.

According to Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan, “the world changed when Eddie got let go” by England at the end of last year. Talking to the Sydney Morning Herald, McLennan added on Jones: “We have enough time to get it right.

“The team has made progress but we need to develop a harder edge. There’s no more experienced campaigner out there than Eddie. We had to take advantage of that. He’s ruthless and tough and has that twinkle in his eye.

“The profile of rugby has gone through the roof already and fans, sponsors and players will react accordingly.”

In his new role, Jones will also oversee Australia’s women’s team – known as the Wallaroos.

On the return to green and gold, Jones said: “It is a wonderful opportunity for me to be able to come home to Australia and lead my nation to a Rugby World Cup.

“It is going to be an immense period for Australian rugby – as a proud Australian, it is a great honour to be able to come home and lead the national team during these years.”

He also added: “The Wallabies squad is a really talented group of players with good depth.

“If we can have everyone fit and healthy going into the World Cup this year, I am confident that we can go to France and break the 24-year drought of winning the Rugby World Cup.”

For all the fears we were too close to a World Cup for major sides to wield the axe, we have now seen England, Wales and Australia change their head coaches. The 59-year-old New Zealander, Rennie, is now a free agent again. He took over from Michael Cheika as Wallabies boss in 2020 but his side won just five Tests from 14 in 2022.