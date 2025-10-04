Melbourne Storm v Brisbane Broncos live streams: How to watch 2025 NRL Grand Final

Everything you need to know to watch the epic finale of Australia’s legendary rugby league competition

Watch Melbourne Storm v Brisbane Broncos as the two sides shoot it out for Australia’s biggest rugby league title in the NRL Grand Final.

Read on to find out everything you need to know to watch this year’s NRL Grand Final online, on TV and from anywhere – including an option to watch for free if you’re in Australia.

Melbourne Storm v Brisbane Broncos: Key information

– Date: Sunday 5 October, 2025

– Venue: Accor Stadium, Sydney

– Kick-off time: 9.30am BST / 7.30pm AEDT / 4.30am ET

– FREE STREAM: 9Now (Australia)

– TV channels/Live streams: Sky Sports/Now (UK) / Fox Sports (US) / NRL streaming pass (international)

– Watch from anywhere: NordVPN mega-deal

How to watch NRL Grand Final for FREE in Australia

You can watch Melbourne Storm v Brisbane Broncos in the NRL Grand Final for FREE on Nine and its 9Now streaming service.

The match kicks off at 7.30pm AEDT on Sunday evening, with pre-match coverage starting at 6.30pm.

If you’re an Australian resident travelling overseas right now, a VPN can help you tune in to the match as if you were sitting on your own sofa at home. Keep reading to find out more.

Watch the Melbourne Storm v Brisbane Broncos from anywhere Worried that you’ve picked the wrong weekend to go on vacation? The good news is that you don’t have to miss out on this eagerly anticipated NRL Grand Final, even if you’re on the other side of the world. This is all thanks to the wonders of a VPN (aka Virtual Private Network). A VPN has the useful ability to change your device’s IP address. This allows your smartphone, tablet or laptop appear to be back in your home country, wherever you are on planet Earth. The result? You can avoid the geo-restrictions that usually prevent you from watching your usual subscription services from abroad. Our colleagues at Tom’s Guide test out loads of VPNs and reckon NordVPN is currently the best in the world. It’s also great for improving your device’s security when you’re online. 70% off + 3 months FREE

“NordVPN leads the pack when it comes to unblocking global Netflix libraries, and is capable of getting access to almost every other streaming site in the world” – Tom’s Guide.

You can try it risk-free and you can bag a big discount in the process! View Deal

Stream the NRL Grand Final in the UK

Sky Sports is the UK destination for Melbourne Storm v Brisbane Broncos. You can tune in to the NRL Grand Final on Sky Sports Mix on Sunday morning. Coverage starts at 8.30am BST before the game gets underway at 9.30am.

Viewing options include the Sky Go app for desktop, iOS, Android, PlayStation or Xbox. You can check out the latest Sky Sports subscription offers on the Sky website.

If you’re only interested in the NRL Grand Final right now, Now Sports offers a daily deal which allows you watch Sky Sports services for £14.99. There’s also a monthly option, for which prices start at £34.99 per month.

Melbourne Storm v Brisbane Broncos live streams in the USA

If you’re in the US, you can watch the NRL Grand Final on Fox Sports 2.

Don’t worry if you don’t have cable, because you can still access the channel through streaming service Fubo. The cheapest option for watching Fox Sports 2 is Fubo’s Sports + News package, which is currently available for $55.99 per month ($45.99 for the first month) after a five-day free trial.

If you’re travelling outside of the US, you can make use of NordVPN to catch the action.

Watch the NRL Grand Final with the NRL streaming pass

Another option to watch Melbourne Storm v Brisbane Broncos is the NRL streaming pass.

It’s not available in Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands, but it’ll cost you £28.00 to stream the NRL Grand Final in the UK, and $34.00 in the US.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Recommended videos for you

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.