Marika Koroibete, Isi Naisarani and Pone Fa’amausili stayed out drinking beyond their curfew

Wallabies stars stood down ahead of Bledisloe Cup

On Wednesday, Rugby Australia announced that winger Marika Koroibete, No.8 Isi Naisarani and uncapped prop Pone Fa’amausili would not take part in opening Bledisloe Test with the All Blacks on Saturday.

Wallabies head coach Dave Rennie decided to axe the trio for breaking protocol by staying out “more than two hours” beyond their curfew at the weekend. According to reports there were no complaints made and nothing was damaged. However, the Wallabies management were alerted to the three players’ decision that he says angered the squad.

Rennie explained the decision, saying: “It’s not so much that they were intoxicated, it’s the fact that they continued drinking well beyond the time that was listed. We’ve stated the importance of our preparation for the All Blacks, that we all need to at our very best to try and force the All Blacks to be below their best.

“This didn’t fit with our mindset. (We are) incredibly disappointed and there’s a big chunk of our group that are pretty angry.”

Rennie also went on: “It’s for the good of the team.

“You sweep this under the carpet and it bites you in the backside later on, so everyone’s got a clear understanding regardless of your standing in the team there’s an expectation on behaviour and these three guys didn’t reach that.”

Harry Wilson will most likely retake the No 8 jersey, and a contest should be on between Jordan Petaia and Tom Wright for a wing spot.

