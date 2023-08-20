Wallaroos slam Rugby Australia in social media letter

“You told us full-time contracts were in the pipeline, that there wasn’t enough money to keep the Men in the game, let alone us. Then you paid $5 million for an NRL player.

In their letter, the Wallaroos say: “You told us flying anything beyond economy was too costly. Then you flew the Wallabies business class on a trip shorter than ours.

In an orchestrates call-out, members of Australia’s Wallaroos took to social media to collectively hammer Rugby Australia for their approach to elite women’s rugby. In a letter posted across social media by a majority of Australia women’s national team, they point to a lack of funding for their 15s set-up and an inequity when compared to the Wallabies.

“You said our program would go professional, and our coach would be full-time. How many coaches has Eddie taken to the World Cup? You continually say we don’t have enough resources and yet we all saw the World Cup send off for the Wallabies.

“We’ve seen the impact that Women’s sport has had on the Australian sporting landscape, thanks to the Matildas (the Australia women’s soccer team, who went to the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup, on home soil). It’s time for the chairman, board, and CEO to prioritise the future of Australian Women’s Rugby and allocate adequate resources. It’s time to acknowledge that we are not promoted equally, even on a free platform.

“The future of our games hangs in the balance. It’s your move, Rugby Australia.”

Reportedly, the line above on the “World Cup send off” refers to the fact that World Cup-bound Wallabies’ wives and partners were transported to Sydney to say goodbye to departing players.

