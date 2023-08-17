There was no missing the latest Eddie Jones swipe at the media. Talking at Sydney Airport as the Wallabies prepared to depart to France, for the rugby world Cup, the coach branded the media stand-up “the worst press conference I’ve ever had in world rugby.”

With Australia’s longest-serving captain Michael Hooper, and experienced fly-half Quade Cooper not selected for the World Cup, there were plenty of questions. To which Jones responded: “I can’t believe the level of negativity here. You’re so negative about everything.

He also said: “We’re going off to a World Cup you think we can’t win. Tell us we’re terrible and we will prove you wrong.

“I can feel this negativity – I’ve got to wash myself off because it’s just sticking to me.”

The assembled journalists were told: “If you haven’t got anything positive to say, don’t ask please.” Jones also surmised: “I know what’s wrong with Australian rugby and part of you blokes are the problem.”

Jones also confirmed that attack coach Brad Davis had left his staff on the eve of the Rugby World Cup.

Davis, who was most recently part of the backroom team with London Irish, was unveiled by Jones in May. However, four Test losses later, he is gone.

The immortal line in this one? “You ought to give yourselves uppercuts, boys.” Ooft.

