Watch: It was easier to score this try for Henry Hutchison

Incredible blooper from Australia sevens captain at the Sydney Sevens

This one will haunt Henry Hutchison for some time – with the ball bouncing into the in-goal area, all the Australia sevens captain has to do is fall on it and the hosts would extend their lead over Argentina at the Sydney Sevens.

Alas, Hutchison lets it bobble onto his boots – yes, onto them – as he falls backwards into touch, trying to grasp at the ball.

Check this out…

“Oh no! I think he’s put it down on his own feet!” says commentator Sean Maloney. A line, no doubt, Hutchison will hear going round his head for some time.

Have you ever seen anything like that before in the game? Let us know if you have, via rugbyworldletters@futurenet.com or on our social media channels.

At the end of the Sydney Sevens, New Zealand men and women came away with gold – but in an unpredictable season so far, we’ve seen five different men’s teams triumph on the circuit already.

Perhaps few would have predicted that new Wallabies boss Eddie Jones would be mingling with fans on the last day of the event, either.

Earlier in the day, after coming off a flight from Tokyo, Jones said to cameras: “We want to get on the front page by winning. We want to see the headlines: ‘Wallabies win the Bledisloe Cup for the first time for 22 years’.”

He was then whisked to Australian rugby HQ, before making his way to the sevens. According to the Sydney Morning Herald, Jones said there: “I’m here mingling, mate. I’ll start meeting with staff at Rugby Australia and the Wallabies staff (next week). We’ve already got a bit of a plan of when we’ll get out to the states.

“I’ve spoken to a few of the senior players by phone but it’s obviously more beneficial to meet them face-to-face.”

Recommended videos for you

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.