'Tongan Thor' sets up nine Jake Gordon

Watch: Prop Taniela Tupou plays scrum-half for Wallabies try

France won in Australia for the first time in 31 years, taking their second Test against the Wallabies this summer, 28-26. And it was an absolute cracker of a Test match, with some phenomenal tries. Was the pick of them created by a prop?

They joked in the Stan Sports commentary that tighthead Taniela Tupou would be expelled from the Front Row Union after this moment – near the end of the first half the Wallabies prop slid into the scrum-half role to throw a miss-pass to nine Jake Gordon for a score.

It was impressive, all-court stuff from the man known to many as ‘Tongan Thor’.

In the modern game it is getting less and less unusual to see forwards passing form the base of the breakdown, or even kick the ball in open play.

In fact, during the current British & Irish Lions 2021 tour we have seen forwards play that scrum-half role, including from their own tighthead Tadhg Furlong.

Gordon’s try was a fine end to the half for the hosts. Because France played some sensational stuff of their own – no less than in the build-up to a try from Damian Penaud.

Despite the loose pass, the French were able to create two-on-ones with isolated defenders and there was no catching the French winger. Both tries were highlights in an end-to-end, cracker between the two sides. Marika Koroibete on the Wallabies wing was also a running threat all game, in an entertaining display.

And there were twists in the tale…

The Wallabies came back with a beautiful score from captain Michael Hooper. Then they drew ahead with a Noah Lolesio penalty… before Melvyn Jaminet kicked a penalty to give France the lead once again, with two minutes left. They managed to hold out for a thrilling win.

Was the moment Taniela Tupou plays scrum-half the highlight for you, or was there something else that stood out? Let us know via social media.

