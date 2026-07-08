Which side will lift the famous shield in Brisbane today?

Watch State of Origin III, as the New South Wales Blues travel to Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium to take on the Queensland Maroons in their own back yard.

There’s all to play for in the third and final game of the annual rugby league series, with honours even after the first two matches. The equation is simple: win in Brisbane today and State of Origin bragging rights are yours for another year.

It’s been an up and down series so far. The Maroons looked like they’d raced to an unassailable lead at the first match in Sydney, before the Blues clawed back a 20-0 deficit to win the game 22-20 – the biggest comeback in the history of the competition.

There was another momentum shift three weeks later when the series moved to the neutral territory of the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. The Queensland side were comprehensive 44-24 winners that day, leaving this State of Origin decider perfectly poised ahead of kick-off.

This guide will tell you everything you need to know to watch State of Origin match 3, with details of TV channels and live streams – including a free viewing option in Australia. We’ll also explain how you can use a VPN to watch from anywhere, even if you’re travelling abroad for this massive game.

Team line-ups are at the bottom of the page.

Watch the State of Origin decider for free

Rugby league fans down under can watch this crucial Maroons v Blues clash on both Channel Nine and its 9Now streaming service. The pre-match build-up starts at 7.00pm AEST, with the match getting underway at 8.05pm kick-off. You can also look forward to plenty of post-match analysis after the hooter has sounded.

Don’t worry if you’re going to be outside Australia for tonight’s big game. You can use a VPN to watch your usual free 9Now service as if you were back in Oz. Find out more below…

How to watch Maroons v Blues from anywhere

If you’re an Aussie travelling abroad right now you may be feeling you’ve chosen the wrong time to be away. Luckily, you don’t have to miss out on one of the biggest events in the NRL calendar.

A VPN (Virtual Private Network) has the handy ability to change your IP address, allowing you to avoid geo-blocking restrictions that might otherwise prevent you from watching your usual State of Origin match 3 live stream from overseas.

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State of Origin III live streams in the UK

This hotly anticipated Maroons v Blues decider is on Sky Sports in the UK. Coverage starts at 10.00am BST on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action. Kick-off is at 11.05am.

Prices start at £20 per month to add Sky Sports to your existing Sky subscription. If you just want to watch this State of Origin finale, however, Sky’s streaming service, Now, offers day memberships for £14.99.

Maroons v Blues teams and officials

Queensland Maroons

1. Kaylyn Ponga

2. Selwyn Cobbo

3. Robert Toia

4. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow

5. Jojo Fifita

6. Cameron Munster (captain)

7. Sam Walker

8. Thomas Flegler

9. Harry Grant

10. Tino Fa’asuamaleaui

11. Briton Nikora

12. Kurt Capewell

13. Reuben Cotter

Interchange:

14. Max Plath

15. Patrick Carrigan

16. Jeremiah Nanai

17. Trent Loiero

18. Reece Walsh

19. Murray Taulagi

Reserve:

20. Corey Horsburgh

New South Wales Blues

1. James Tedesco

2. Jack Bostock

3. Bradman Best

4. Stephen Crichton

5. Mark Nawaqanitawase

6. Mitchell Moses

7. Nathan Cleary

8. Payne Haas

9. Reece Robson

10. Mitchell Barnett

11. Hudson Young

12. Liam Martin

13. Isaah Yeo (captain)

Interchange:

14. Cameron Murray

15. Addin Fonua-Blake

16. Haumole Olakau’atu

17. Blayke Brailey

18. Ethan Strange

19. Tolutau Koula

Reserve:

20. Victor Radley

Officials

Ashley Klein is the man in charge of the State of Origin decider. Matt Noyen and Phil Henderson are his touch judges, with Chris Butler the senior review official.

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