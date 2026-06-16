Nations Championship special

This Summer will see a huge global sporting tournament dominate the landscape.

That’s right, it is the inaugural Nations Championships, pitting 12 nations from across the two hemispheres against one another.

The finals will take place at the Allianz Stadium, Twickenham in November in an incredible weekend of rugby.

Ahead of that, we’re pulled together a special edition issue to provide you all you need to know about the new tournament including fixtures, tournament structure and player previews.

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To read the new issue, get our bonus 32-page supplement and a massive wall chart, buy your copy online here.

Alternatively, use our new stockist tool to find the closest store to you with a copy of Rugby World here.