Can the Blues reclaim the State of Origin shield at the MCG tonight? Here is how to watch from anywhere in the world!

Watch State of Origin II, as the New South Wales Blues take on the Queensland Maroons in the second instalment of an epic three-game series.

The Maroons were in the driving seat in the first game of the classic rugby league contest, racing to a 20-0 lead in front of a massive crowd at Sydney’s Accor Stadium. But, following the sending off of Queensland fullback Kalyn Ponga, the Blues mounted the biggest comeback in the history of the State of Origin Shield, winning the match 22-20.

The Blues now know that victory at the neutral Melbourne Cricket Ground will be enough to reclaim the title they lost last year. The Maroons, meanwhile, will be well aware they have to win today to turn the final Brisbane leg of the series into a winner-takes-all decider.

However the match plays out, it’s guaranteed to be one of the biggest games in the rugby league calendar. Below, Rugby World has all the information you need on TV channels, live streams, and free coverage in Australia.

Read on for all the details on how to watch State of Origin II from anywhere with a VPN, and scroll down to the end of the article for team news.

State of Origin II: Key information

Can I watch State of Origin II for free?

Yes! If you’re in Australia you can watch all three State of Origin matches FOR FREE on both Channel Nine and its 9Now streaming service. Coverage starts at 7.00pm AEST, so there’s plenty of build-up ahead of the 8.05pm kick-off.

Don’t worry if you’re going to be outside Australia for tonight’s big game. You can use a VPN to watch your usual free 9Now service as if you were back in Oz. Find out more below…

Watch Blues v Maroons from anywhere

Aussie travelling abroad for the big game? A VPN (Virtual Private Network) has the handy ability to change your IP address, allowing you to avoid geo-blocking restrictions that might otherwise prevent you from watching your usual State of Origin II live stream from overseas.

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Watch State of Origin II in the UK

This eagerly anticipated Blues v Maroons clash will be available via Sky Sports in the UK, with coverage starting at 10.00am BST on Sky Sports Action.

It currently costs from £22 per month to add Sky Sports to your Sky Sports subscription, though Sky’s streaming service, Now, also offers day memberships for £14.99 if you’d prefer to avoid a longer commitment.

State of Origin II teams and officials

New South Wales Blues

1. James Tedesco

2. Brian To’o

3. Tolutau Koula

4. Kotoni Staggs

5. Mark Nawaqanitawase

6. Mitchell Moses

7. Nathan Cleary

8. Payne Haas

9. Reese Robson

10. Mitchell Barnett

11. Hudson Young

12. Dylan Lucas

13. Isaah Yeo (captain)

Interchange:

14. Cameron Murray

15. Victor Radley

16. Addin Fonua-Blake

17. Apisai Koroisau

18. Ethan Strange

19. Jack Bostock

Reserve:

20. Haumole Olakau’atu

Queensland Maroons

1. Kaylyn Ponga

2. Selwyn Cobbo

3. Robert Toia

4. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow

5. Jojo Fifita

6. Cameron Munster (captain)

7. Sam Walker

8. Thomas Flegler

9. Harry Grant

10. Tino Fa’asuamaleaui

11. Briton Nikora

12. Kurt Capewell

13. Reuben Cotter

Interchange:

14. Max Plath

15. Lindsay Collins

16. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki

17. Trent Loiero

18. Reece Walsh

19. Murray Taulagi

Reserve:

20. Heilum Luki

Officials

Ashley Klein is the referee for State of Origin II, with Matt Noyen and Phil Henderson as touch judges. Chris Butler is the senior review official.

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