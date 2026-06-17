Can the Blues reclaim the State of Origin shield at the MCG tonight? Here is how to watch from anywhere in the world!
Watch State of Origin II, as the New South Wales Blues take on the Queensland Maroons in the second instalment of an epic three-game series.
The Maroons were in the driving seat in the first game of the classic rugby league contest, racing to a 20-0 lead in front of a massive crowd at Sydney’s Accor Stadium. But, following the sending off of Queensland fullback Kalyn Ponga, the Blues mounted the biggest comeback in the history of the State of Origin Shield, winning the match 22-20.
The Blues now know that victory at the neutral Melbourne Cricket Ground will be enough to reclaim the title they lost last year. The Maroons, meanwhile, will be well aware they have to win today to turn the final Brisbane leg of the series into a winner-takes-all decider.
However the match plays out, it’s guaranteed to be one of the biggest games in the rugby league calendar. Below, Rugby World has all the information you need on TV channels, live streams, and free coverage in Australia.
Read on for all the details on how to watch State of Origin II from anywhere with a VPN, and scroll down to the end of the article for team news.
State of Origin II: Key information
– Date: Wednesday 17 June 2026
– Time: 8.05pm AEST (local); 11.05am BST (UK)
– Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, Australia
– Watch FOR FREE in Australia: 9Now (FREE)
– Watch in the UK: Sky Sports
– Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN (75% off + 3 months free)
Can I watch State of Origin II for free?
Yes! If you’re in Australia you can watch all three State of Origin matches FOR FREE on both Channel Nine and its 9Now streaming service. Coverage starts at 7.00pm AEST, so there’s plenty of build-up ahead of the 8.05pm kick-off.
Don’t worry if you’re going to be outside Australia for tonight’s big game. You can use a VPN to watch your usual free 9Now service as if you were back in Oz. Find out more below…
Watch Blues v Maroons from anywhere
Aussie travelling abroad for the big game? A VPN (Virtual Private Network) has the handy ability to change your IP address, allowing you to avoid geo-blocking restrictions that might otherwise prevent you from watching your usual State of Origin II live stream from overseas.
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Watch State of Origin II in the UK
This eagerly anticipated Blues v Maroons clash will be available via Sky Sports in the UK, with coverage starting at 10.00am BST on Sky Sports Action.
It currently costs from £22 per month to add Sky Sports to your Sky Sports subscription, though Sky’s streaming service, Now, also offers day memberships for £14.99 if you’d prefer to avoid a longer commitment.
State of Origin II teams and officials
New South Wales Blues
1. James Tedesco
2. Brian To’o
3. Tolutau Koula
4. Kotoni Staggs
5. Mark Nawaqanitawase
6. Mitchell Moses
7. Nathan Cleary
8. Payne Haas
9. Reese Robson
10. Mitchell Barnett
11. Hudson Young
12. Dylan Lucas
13. Isaah Yeo (captain)
Interchange:
14. Cameron Murray
15. Victor Radley
16. Addin Fonua-Blake
17. Apisai Koroisau
18. Ethan Strange
19. Jack Bostock
Reserve:
20. Haumole Olakau’atu
Queensland Maroons
1. Kaylyn Ponga
2. Selwyn Cobbo
3. Robert Toia
4. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
5. Jojo Fifita
6. Cameron Munster (captain)
7. Sam Walker
8. Thomas Flegler
9. Harry Grant
10. Tino Fa’asuamaleaui
11. Briton Nikora
12. Kurt Capewell
13. Reuben Cotter
Interchange:
14. Max Plath
15. Lindsay Collins
16. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki
17. Trent Loiero
18. Reece Walsh
19. Murray Taulagi
Reserve:
20. Heilum Luki
Officials
Ashley Klein is the referee for State of Origin II, with Matt Noyen and Phil Henderson as touch judges. Chris Butler is the senior review official.
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