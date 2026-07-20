England Red Roses captain Meg Jones special issue

Is England Red Roses captain Meg Jones the best women’s rugby player in the world right now? It’s hard to look past her…

The past 12 months have seen her win the World Cup, be nominated for World Rugby Player of the Year, become England captain, win another Six Nations Grand Slam and even help guide Trailfinders to a surprise PWR final.

A big game player, the next goal on the horizon is making the inaugural Women’s British & Irish Lions tour to New Zealand.

Rugby World took Meg for coffee in West London to chat these whirlwind past 12 months, aiming at the Lions Tour, planning her upcoming wedding and dealing with grief.

Also in the issue, we head to the Rhondda Valley and find one of the most beautiful rugby club’s in the world, chat to new Lions Head Coach Jo Yapp, discover the Basque Country’s love of rugby and pick our Lions Test XVs a year out. That plus much, much more!

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