Who is Jay Tregonning: Ten things you should know about the Australia coach

Former front-rower Jay Tregonning took charge of the Australia women’s side a year out from the Rugby World Cup in 2022.

1. Jay Tregonning, who grew up in New South Wales, started playing rugby around the age of 13, when a science teacher at his school encouraged him to join a local club.

2. A hooker, he played in the Shute Shield for Parramatta and Southern Districts.

He also represented NSW U19 and U21 as well as Australia U19.

3. Tregonning featured for the New South Wales Country Cockatoos, too, and went on to coach the team, taking over in 2007.

4. He attended the University of Wollongong, completing studies in physical and health education.

5. Tregonning served as an assistant coach with Australia at the 2014 women’s World Cup, where the Wallaroos finished seventh.

6. He has coached Australia Schools Barbarians (2015) and Australia Schools (2016-21), including when they beat New Zealand Schools for the first time in seven years in 2019.

7. He is a qualified teacher who is head of sport at the Illawarra Grammar School in NSW.

8. Tregonning worked as a forwards consultant for Japanese club Kyuden Voltex between 2018 and 2019.

9. Tregonning was appointed Australia Women head coach in September 2021 and won his first game in charge the following May against Fiji.

He balances the role alongside his full-time teaching position.

10. The previous Wallaroos head coach, Dwayne Nestor, resigned after a recording where he and assistant Matt Tink used derogatory language about players emerged. Tregonning has since emphasised fostering a compassionate culture amongst the squad.

“The main thing is that the girls feel part of the Wallaroos and feel part of the team. The main part of that is safety and the ability to be able to have open and honest conversations,” he said in January 2022.

