Australia Women’s Rugby World Cup Squad 2022

Australia’s preparation for the 2022 Rugby World Cup has not been ideal.

In July 2021, then head coach Dwayne Nestor resigned after a recording where he and assistant Matt Tink used derogatory language about players emerged. New coach Jay Tregonning, who had never previously led an international side, came in.

Tregonning has eased the transition by emphasising the creation of a welcoming, open environment within the Wallaroos camp, but results on the pitch have not reflected the positive developments elsewhere.

After winning their opening game under Tregonning against Fiji, Australia lost their next six and will head to New Zealand short on form.

Their World Cup pool appears tricky. New Zealand should prove too strong for them on the opening day, as the Black Ferns have not lost to their trans-Tasman foes since 1994.

Next up will be Scotland, who showed promise in the 2022 Six Nations even though wins eluded them. They end the pool stages with a game against Wales, who are already reaping the benefits of handing out their first full-time contracts to women’s players. Australia’s route to the quarter-finals is not simple.

Although finishing outside the top eight would be unprecedented, Australia’s World Cup history is mediocre. They have only made the semi-finals once, in 2010, and could only manage sixth in the most recent tournament in 2017.

Tregonning named his 32-woman squad for the Rugby World Cup in early September.

Back-rower Shannon Parry will captain the Wallaroos at what will be her fourth World Cup, while two players from the sevens set-up are included – Bienne Terita, who scored a brace on her debut last month, and the experienced Sharni Williams. They will join the squad after the Sevens World Cup in Cape Town.

“The named squad has experience and depth, and we are looking forward to showing our continued improvement at the Rugby World Cup,” Tregonning said.

“It is important to acknowledge the whole squad, including those that have missed out on selection. Although disappointed, the players that have missed out have continued to train hard in their state-based training sessions and are committed to helping make their teammates stronger.”

Backs

(DoB/Club/Position/Caps)

Iliseva Batibasaga (23 Mar 1985/NSW Waratahs/Scrum-half/22)

Lori Cramer (NSW Waratahs/Full-back/11)

Georgina Friedrichs (14 Apr 1995/NSW Waratahs/Centre/7)

Arabella McKenzie (1 Mar 1999/NSW Waratahs/Fly-half, Full-back/11)

Layne Morgan (NSW Waratahs/Scrum-half/8)

Mahalia Murphy (19 Jan 1994/NSW Waratahs/Centre/18)

Siokapesi Palu (Brumbies/Centre/1)

Pauline Piliae-Rasabale (NSW Waratahs/Centre/6)

Trilleen Pomare (5 Apr 1993/Western Force/Fly-half/18)

Cecilia Smith (13 Mar 1994/Queensland Reds/Wing/4)

Maya Stewart (13 Mar 2000/NSW Waratahs/Wing/Uncapped)

Bienne Terita (Australia Sevens/Wing/1)

Sharni Williams (2 Mar 1988/Australia Sevens/Centre)

Ivania Wong (Queensland Reds/Wing/4)

Forwards

Emily Chancellor (NSW Waratahs/Back-row/12)

Bree-Anna Cheatham (Queensland Reds/Prop/1)

Piper Duck (1 Mar 2001/NSW Waratahs/No 8/7)

Grace Hamilton (4 Apr 1992/NSW Waratahs/Back-row/21)

Eva Karpani (NSW Waratahs/Prop/9)

Grace Kemp (Brumbies/Back-row/2)

Atasi Lafai (7 Dec 1995/NSW Waratahs/Lock/5)

Kaitlan Leaney (NSW Waratahs/Lock/7)

Michaela Leonard (6 Apr 1995/Brumbies/Lock/11)

Ashley Marsters (2 Nov 1993/Melbourne Rebels/Hooker/17)

Tania Naden (Brumbies/Hooker/Uncapped)

Sera Naiqama (26 Jul 1995/NSW Waratahs/Lock/3)

Bridie O’Gorman (NSW Waratahs/Prop/7)

Shannon Parry (27 Oct 1989/Queensland Reds/Back-row/19)

Liz Patu (15 Jul 1989/Queensland Reds/Prop/29)

Emily Robinson (6 Feb 1993/NSW Waratahs/Prop/13)

Madison Schuck (Queensland Reds/Prop/5)

Adiana Talakai (NSW Waratahs/Hooker/4)

Australia Women’s Rugby World Cup Fixtures 2022

(All kick-off times are UK & Ireland time)

Pool A

Sat 8 Oct, Australia v New Zealand (7.15am, Eden Park, Auckland)

Sat 15 Oct, Scotland v Australia (3am, Northland Events Centre, Whangarei)

Sat 22 Oct, Australia v Wales (2.15am, Northland Events Centre, Whangarei)

