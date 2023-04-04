Who will Pablo Lemoine pick for Chile's first ever Rugby World Cup campaign?

In July 2022, Chile made history by narrowly defeating the USA 52-51 on aggregate to qualify for the Rugby World Cup in the Americas 2 position for the first time ever.

Head coach Pablo Lemoine, who became the first ever Uruguayan to play professional rugby when he signed for Bristol in 1998, has been at the helm of the national team since 2018 and has guided los Condores to a string of huge results, including the first win over Canada in their 87-year history.

Lemoine’s playing career saw him make more than 90 appearances for Stade Français as well as 48 caps for Uruguay.

He now stands at the helm of a Chile team heading to the Rugby World Cup for the first time in their history, and will seek to make fans of the South American outfit proud of their team as they compete against some of the world’s best sides.

The majority of the current squad play domestically for Chile’s Super Rugby Americas team Selknam, founded in 2019, with the notable exception of Condores captain Martin Sigren who plays for Doncaster Knights in the RFU Championship.

Check out who made the cut for the Chile Rugby World Cup squad, below – and see the full list of Rugby World Cup fixtures here.

Chile Rugby World Cup squad 2023

This section on squad selections will be updated with the full Condores squad as soon as the first one is officially announced via Chile Rugby.

Chile Rugby World Cup Pool

Chile have been drawn in Rugby World Cup Pool D alongside England, Japan, Samoa and Argentina.

Their group stage fixtures are as follows:

Sun 10 Sept Japan v Chile (Stadium de Toulouse, Toulouse)

Sun 17 Sept Samoa v Chile (Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux)

Sat 23 Sept England v Chile (Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille)

Sat 30 Sept Argentina v Chile (Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes)

The knockout stages will follow the same format as previous years, with teams from Pools A and B then Pools C and D meeting in the quarter-finals. So Wales and England could meet in the last eight, for example.

QF1 – Winner Pool C v Runner-up Pool D

QF2 – Winner Pool B v Runner-up Pool A

QF3 – Winner Pool D v Runner-up Pool C

QF4 – Winner Pool A v Runner-up Pool B

Then the semi-finals will be the Winner of QF1 v Winner QF2 and the Winner QF3 v Winner QF4.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.