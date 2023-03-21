Be part of a record crowd for England women versus France

Tickets are on sale now for the match at Twickenham

The world record for a crowd at a women’s rugby match is 42,579 – set last year, in Auckland’s Eden Park, where fans saw a New Zealand 34-31 England Rugby World Cup final.

And since then, talk has been of achieving a new world record crowd for England women versus France, at Twickenham at the end of the TikTok Women’s Six Nations.

The showdown in London is widely expected to be the Six Nations decider, but matches will also be played in it’s deliberate that as well as trying to sell boatloads of tickets for their match with France in the last round of the Six Nations, they are playing in Newcastle, in Northampton. According to the RFU, this is a strategic move to take rugby into regions that have huge potential for girls’ and women’s rugby to grow.

With England hosting the next women’s Rugby world Cup in 2025, of course, growth is the watchword. and getting fans to Six Nations matches is part of that.

As Alex Teasdale, the RFU’s head of the women’s game, explained to Rugby World recently of the next major competition post World Cup 2021: “This was always going to be an important window for us.

“We’d been really fortunate to have tickets for the Six Nations on sale since just before the World Cup. We’ve had to work really closely with World Rugby, Six Nations, all of the stakeholders that are involved, to really push. Because in 2019, we were on sale probably six to eight weeks – maybe three months at the very most – before each of those fixtures, and so there was progress we’ve been able to make collectively to ensure we weren’t all missing a moment. It didn’t matter which union you’re in or which country, everybody would have a view on what the next step out of the World Cup was and obviously that’s the Six Nations.”

