There’s nothing quite like a Six Nations day out to Twickenham Stadium and in the 2023 edition, England have three home games.

Best pubs near Twickenham Stadium for Six Nations games

Nearly a quarter of a million rugby fans will descend on ‘HQ’ for the clashes with Scotland, Italy and France during the Six Nations.

While there’s plenty of opportunity to wet your whistle at the stadium, where are the best pubs in Twickenham and the surrounding areas on a matchday? Here’s ten of our favourites…

The Cabbage Patch, London Road, Twickenham: ‘The most famous rugby pub in the world’ is a hive of activity on matchdays.

Royal Oak, Worton Road, Isleworth: A Fullers pub that boasts a great terrace and is around a 15-minute walk to the stadium – unfortunately it’s alongside the sewerage works!

The Sun Inn, Parkshot, Richmond: Another Fullers pub that is a rugby lovers haven, full of memorabilia and photos on the wall and packed full of rugby people!

The Prince’s Head, The Green, Richmond: This 300-year-old boozer prides itself on quality real ales and contemporary food.

The Sussex Arms, Staines Road, Twickenham: Based in Twickenham but still over a mile from the ground, it offers a fantastic variety of ales.

Twickenham Brewery, Mereway Road, Twickenham: Harlequins fans need no introduction to this place, the Rugby Day Bar opens for England games and Quins matches.

The Railway Tavern, The Quadrant, Richmond: This place just oozes character, even before you walk through the door and is owned by the Nicholson’s pub group.

The Fox, Church Street, Twickenham: A great spot for a pre-game drink or to watch matches, with large HD screens and boasts a wide selection of craft ales.

The Eel Pie, Church Street, Twickenham: Its great name that pays homage to Eel Pie Island, now it’s got a storming reputation for great beer, music and hosting rugby fans!

The Orange Tree, Kew Road, Richmond: Famous for its sporting heritage, the pub/hotel is conveniently located opposite to Richmond Station.

