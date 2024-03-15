Daly replaces Immanuel Feyi-Waboso in the starting team

Elliot Daly has been named in England’s starting XV to play France in the final game of the 2024 Six Nations. The wing is the only change to Steve Borthwick’s side after Immanuel Feyi-Waboso ruled himself out of the match because of concussion.

Daly had been demoted to the bench for England’s match against Ireland in the last round. Feyi-Waboso impressed in England’s famous win at Twickenham, which ended Ireland’s bid for a back-to-back Grand Slam.

Read more: England Six Nations squad

Elsewhere in the team, George Furbank has retained the full back shirt. This has seen Freddie Steward not included in the matchday 23 for the final three games of the tournament. The Leicester Tigers player had started the opening two rounds and is in good form.

And while there are not a lot of changes in the starting team, the bench has had a reshuffle. Ethan Roots comes back into the matchday squad for the injured Chandler Cunningham-South and Manu Tuilagi is in line to win his 60th cap.

There are reports this Saturday’s game could be Tuilagi’s last England game. It’s thought he is leaving Sale in the summer for a French club, making him ineligibly for England selection.

He could return to the Premiership in the future though which would mean Borthwick could pick him. Tuilagi himself has not said he will retire from international rugby after the game against France.

Borthwick said: “After such a hard-fought win against Ireland last week, we realise how important it is to back that performance up with another similar display in Lyon.

“France remain one of the very top sides in the world, and will pose a great challenge for us. We’ve had a great preparation so far this week and there is a genuine sense of anticipation and determination around the camp as we head to what will be an exciting final weekend.”

