Here we update Steve Borthwick's squad for the Championship

England start the 2023 Six Nations under new management. After the RFU named Steve Borthwick England head coach and he brought Kevin Sinfield in to oversee defence, in the new year it was announced that Nick Evans joined England as attack coach for Six Nations.

And now Borthwick has named his full England squad for the Six Nations.

There are recalls to England for tighthead Dan Cole and back-rowers Ben Earl and Ben Curry – whose single cap came against the USA in 2021. Elliot Daly, Max Malins and Nick Isiekwe are also back in the group.

There is no place for Billy Vunipola, Jack Nowell or Jonny May while the highly-rated Tom Pearson of London Irish isn’t included. Alex Coles of Northampton Saints is also out but there is a reprieve for his club-mate David Ribbans who initially missed out but has been called up after vice-captain Courtney Lawes withdrew with a calf problem.

For the uncapped players, Jack Walker is in the mix amongst the hookers, but having initially been selected Gloucester’s George McGuigan has been forced to pull out with a knee injury, with Bath No 2 Tom Dunn his replacement. In the backs, fly-half Fin Smith is included ahead of a possible debut having starred for England U20 but also qualifying for Scotland.

England Six Nations squad 2023

FORWARDS

Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 5 caps)

Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers, 95 caps)

Ben Curry (Sale Sharks,1 cap)

Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 9 caps)

Tom Dunn (Bath, 3 caps)

Ben Earl (Saracens, 13 caps)

Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 43 caps)

Jamie George (Saracens, 72 caps)

Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, 7 caps)

Jonny Hill (Sale Sharks, 19 caps)

Nick Isiekwe (Saracens, 8 caps)

Maro Itoje (Saracens, 62 caps)

Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints, 14 caps)

David Ribbans (Northampton Saints, 3 caps)

Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks, 2 caps)

Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs, 18 caps)

Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 56 caps)

Mako Vunipola (Saracens, 74 caps)

Jack Walker (Harlequins, uncapped)

Jack Willis (Toulouse, 6 caps)

BACKS

Elliot Daly (Saracens, 57 caps)

Owen Farrell (Saracens, 101 caps)

Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints, 3 caps)

Ollie Hassell-Collins (London Irish, uncapped)

Dan Kelly (Leicester Tigers, 1 cap)

Max Malins (Saracens, 14 caps)

Joe Marchant (Harlequins, 13 caps)

Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, 1 cap)

Cadan Murley (Harlequins, uncapped)

Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 52 caps)

Fin Smith (Northampton Saints, uncapped)

Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 17 caps)

Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 17 caps)

Manu Tuilagi (Sale Sharks, 50 caps)

Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers, 7 caps)

Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 121 caps) .

England Six Nations Fixtures 2023

(All kick-off times are GMT)

Round 1

Sat 4 February, England v Scotland – Twickenham, 4.45pm

Round 2

Sun 12 February, England v Italy – Twickenham, 3pm

Round 3

Sat 25 February, Wales v England – Principality Stadium, 4.45pm

Round 4

Sat 11 March, England v France – Twickenham, 4.45pm

Round 5

Sat 18 March, Ireland v England – Aviva Stadium, 5pm

