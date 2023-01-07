Here is where you will find Steve Borthwick's 33-player group

England Rugby World Cup squad 2023

It’s a Rugby World Cup just across the Channel. It’s new England management, with Steve Borthwick in charge. And as with every major tournament, new stars will emerge.

So this is the best place to keep track of the big selection calls for England, as they smash towards the game’s biggest Test tournament.

And as of 2021, it was announced by World Rugby that World Cup squad sizes would be increased from 31 players to 33 for the showcase in France , as part of ongoing player-welfare initiatives. It was made that way alongside plans for there to be at least five days preparation for all matches, with the pool stages extended by a week.

Check out who made the cut, below.

This section on the squad selections will be updated with the full England squad as soon as the first one is officially announced via the Rugby Football Union.

England Rugby World Cup Pool

England have been drawn in Rugby World Cup Pool D alongside Japan, Argentina, Samoa and Chile.

The knockout stages will follow the same format as previous years, with teams from Pools A and B then Pools C and D meeting in the quarter-finals. So Wales and England could meet in the last eight, for example.

QF1 – Winner Pool C v Runner-up Pool D

QF2 – Winner Pool B v Runner-up Pool A

QF3 – Winner Pool D v Runner-up Pool C

QF4 – Winner Pool A v Runner-up Pool B

Then the semi-finals will be the Winner of QF1 v Winner QF2 and the Winner QF3 v Winner QF4.

