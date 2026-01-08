Henry Slade is this month’s Rugby World cover star while we also boldly declare Rassie Erasmus’s Springboks as the best team ever…

We took a trip down to Devon to hear from the Exeter Chiefs and England centre on his club’s remarkable revival of fortunes and why he still feels central to Steve Borthwick’s plans.

What’s in this month’s Rugby World issue?

HENRY SLADE EXCLUSIVE

The England man reveals how a spot of drunk gardening helped him process his World Cup axing and lifts the lid on how Exeter have changed their fortunes

THE GREATEST RUGBY TEAM EVER!

Jon Cardinelli details how Rassie Erasmus built a Springbok dynasty that has dominated our sport for years. Can they win a hat-trick of World Cups?

THE BIG INTERVIEW: JASON GILMORE, HARLEQUINS SENIOR COACH

Learn all about the new Quins boss’s journey from down under to the Harlequins hot seat

THE GREATEST RIVALRY EXPLAINED

Proper tours are back; here’s what the coaches, and star players think of the new South Africa-All Blacks touring agreement. Starting in SA in 2026

GIVE EM ‘EL!

Not satisfied with a World Cup winners medal, MBE and runners-up trophy at BBC SPOTY, Ellie Kildunne wants to be the best rugby player of any gender walking the Earth

BEHIND THE SCENES OF ENGLAND’S 2015 WORLD CUP DEBACLE

Ten years on from what will always be a missed opportunity on home soil, after England drew Wales again in their World Cup pool, we talked to players from the 2015 squad now the dust has settled…

What else is in this month’s Rugby World?

STEPHEN JONES’S WISHLIST FOR 2026

DOING IT FOR YORKSHIRE: Alan Pearey went to visit Donacaster Knights in the Champ

Alan Pearey went to visit Donacaster Knights in the Champ BRIVE BUCKET LIST: Josh Graham went on the inaugural FR-UK tour with Joe Worsley and Co

Josh Graham went on the inaugural FR-UK tour with Joe Worsley and Co GLOBAL: CANADA : We hear from young lock Piers Von Dadelszen on the fortunes of the Canada men’s team ahead of RWC27

: We hear from young lock Piers Von Dadelszen on the fortunes of the Canada men’s team ahead of RWC27 DOWNTIME with Paul Brown-Bampoe

ANALYSING ENGLAND’S NEW ATTACK COACH LEE BLACKETT

